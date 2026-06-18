RAIN Group Research Reveals Pipeline Is Growing, but Sales Performance Isn't Keeping Pace

Our latest research shows that pipeline growth alone doesn't guarantee stronger sales performance. The real question is whether organizations have the capabilities, manager reinforcement, and execution discipline to convert pipeline into revenue. Post this

As the third wave of this study, following research fielded in 2019 and 2023, the findings show that while pipeline momentum is improving, many organizations are struggling to translate that momentum into wins, quota attainment, and revenue growth.

"For years, sales leaders have pushed for more pipeline, more opportunities, and more at-bats," said Scott McDonald, CEO of RAIN Group. "But our latest research shows that pipeline growth alone doesn't guarantee stronger sales performance. The real question is whether organizations have the capabilities, manager reinforcement, and execution discipline to convert pipeline into revenue."

Among the performance trends uncovered in the study:

47.2% reported an increase in qualified pipeline

37.1% reported an increase in quota attainment

39.7% reported an increase in opportunities won

48.4% reported an increase in sales cycle length

The data reveals that opportunity flow is improving for many organizations, but performance is not keeping pace. Conversion gains remain inconsistent, and deal velocity continues to be under pressure.

Respondents also reported widespread challenges across the sales environment. The top challenges, ranked by the percentage of respondents who said they were very or somewhat challenging, include:

Recruiting and hiring strong sales talent: 86.3%

Selling in an uncertain economy: 86.1%

Dealing with longer sales cycle times: 83.0%

Losing deals to no decision or status quo: 82.4%

Winning against strong or difficult competitors: 80.2%

Developing sales managers: 79.6%

Dealing with more decision makers, buying teams, and committees: 79.5%

Developing sales skills: 79.5%

Generating qualified sales-ready opportunities: 79.3%

Buyer budget constraints: 79.0%

"Sales leaders are facing immense pressure from every direction," McDonald added. "Many of these challenges can't be controlled directly. What leaders can control is how well their teams qualify opportunities, communicate value, engage stakeholders, tackle no decision delays, and execute consistently throughout the sales process."

While overall sales priorities span pipeline generation, customer growth, coaching, and execution, the study found that when respondents were forced to prioritize, leaders concentrated their attention on a narrower set of issues tied directly to conversion, retention, and revenue realization.

The top forced-choice priorities were:

Win more against difficult competitors: 44.0%

Reduce sales lost to no decision: 40.8%

Improve customer retention and renewals: 39.7%

Improve ability to communicate value: 30.0%

According to the research, stronger execution capabilities are especially critical as market pressure increases. Opportunity planning, value communication, stakeholder engagement, deal qualification, no-decision prevention, coaching, and manager reinforcement all influence whether opportunities advance, stall, or convert to revenue.

McDonald continued, "The organizations that improve performance in 2026 won't be the ones that simply demand more activity. They'll be the ones that diagnose where performance is breaking down and build the sales capabilities and management systems needed to improve conversion."

Download the full report at: https://hubs.li/Q04lssxq0

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with over 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. The firm's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible, tech-enabled, and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at raingroup.com.

Media Contact

Aly Jamison, APR, RAIN Group, 1 508-405-0438, [email protected], https://www.rainsalestraining.com

SOURCE RAIN Group