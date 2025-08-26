RAIN Group Wins Gold for Best Program for Sales Training and Performance in Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®

It's been a successful partnership with RAIN Group, full of positive results, learning, and feedback. We were determined to drive change. Sales skills have improved drastically, and our leaders have embraced coaching. Post this

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards celebrate the most impactful programs across learning, talent, and organizational development. RAIN Group's program stood out for its measurable results and lasting impact.

"To be recognized at this level is an incredible honor and a testament to the trust, collaboration, and commitment from our teams," said Kelsey Harris, vice president of client results at RAIN Group.

To keep pace in a highly competitive marketplace, the retail technology solutions provider partnered with RAIN Group to transform its salesforce from transactional sellers into consultative, value-driven advisors. Earning an average global program score of 4.5 out of 5.0, results included:

67% increase in opportunities

25% increase in pipeline value

71% increase in opportunities selling two or more products

85% of sales leaders implementing a regular coaching cadence

71% of leaders using formal coaching plans

The company shared that while sellers had been trained on product features, they lacked the skills needed for strategic conversations. Through this partnership, they built a culture of consultative selling and coaching excellence, supported by structured learning and ongoing reinforcement.

The program, launched in 2022 and now extended through a third year, has reached hundreds of sellers and sales leaders across North America, APAC, LATAM, and EMEA. Each phase of the initiative built on the last, including:

"It's been a successful partnership with RAIN Group, full of positive results, learning, and feedback. We were determined to drive change. Sales skills have improved drastically, and our leaders have embraced coaching. Engaging our front-line leaders and sales managers has created synergy across the organization," said the director of global sales effectiveness at the retail technology company.

Harris continued, "This program was never just about training. It was about shifting mindsets, building skills that stick, and delivering results at scale. This is what it looks like when companies commit to embracing learning at all levels."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts based on alignment to business needs, program design and delivery, adoption and user experience, and innovation and measurable impact.

