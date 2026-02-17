RAIN Group Wins Three Gold Stevie® Awards for Sales Training, Sales Meeting, and Thought Leadership

The awards reflect the hard work of our team and the deep partnerships we have with our clients to co-create learning experiences that are tailored to their sales environment and tied to real business results. Post this

Sales Training Practice of the Year

RAIN Group earned Gold for Sales Training Practice of the Year, recognizing a year of strong growth, innovation, and client impact. In 2025, the company received a Gold Brandon Hall Award for Best Program for Sales Training and Performance, earned a Silver Stevie Award for Sales Training Program of the Year, and was ranked the No. 1 sales training provider on Gartner Peer Insights.

During the year, RAIN Group launched several new offerings, including RAIN Sales AI, an integrated suite of AI-enabled sales coaching tools, the Sales Capability Assessment for individual, team, and organizational diagnostics, and Catalyst, a sales enablement learning experience platform.

Sales Meeting of the Year

RAIN Group received Gold for Sales Meeting of the Year for its work with Lenovo's North America business. The 2025 North America Sales Kickoff (SKO) served as a key milestone in rolling out a new, unified sales methodology.

The event brought together more than 1,100 sellers and leaders. RAIN Group partnered with Lenovo to design and deliver a learning experience focused on building value-based customer relationships through 12 concurrent workshops tailored by business segment.

"The sales methodology workshops at our sales kickoff combined interactive, cohort-based learning with real-world application," said Katie McNeill, director of sales learning and development at Lenovo. "RAIN Group's strong collaboration and delivery made this event impactful for our sales teams."

Best Use of Thought Leadership in Sales

RAIN Group earned its third Gold Stevie Award for Best Use of Thought Leadership in Sales for its SKO research and campaign developed in partnership with its sister company, Alchemist. The organizations set out to address a common challenge in sales enablement: how to design SKOs that change seller behavior.

Surveying more than 220 sales leaders, enablement professionals, and sellers, the research identified five core drivers with the strongest influence on seller behavior and sustained performance. Released in October 2025, the findings were supported by a thought leadership campaign that included a report, webinar, infographic, and articles published in outlets such as Forbes, ATD, Training Industry, Revenue Brew, and MarketingProfs.

The Stevie recognition comes on the heels of RAIN Group being named to Training Industry's Top 20 Sales Training Companies list for the eighth consecutive year.

Learn more about the awards at https://sales.stevieawards.com/Awards/stevie-award-winners/

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with more than 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. RAIN Group's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at raingroup.com.

