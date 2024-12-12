Rainbook Launches The Ultimate Prospect Conversion Page to Revolutionize RIA Firm Growth

"We're thrilled to offer RIA firms a powerful tool to enhance prospect engagement and drive conversions." Post this

Through this solution, RIA firms empower prospects to uncover their existing financial advisor's management fees and portfolio fees for free. They also receive a comprehensive report on their existing advisor, including background details and any potential red flags, with all insights powered by Rainbook's proprietary Advisor Analyzer®.

Key Features and Benefits Include:

Fee and Background Transparency: Prospects gain visibility into their existing advisor's management fees, portfolio fees, and a background report identifying any regulatory or disciplinary issues.

Seamless Meeting Scheduling: Potential clients can book meetings directly through the page, making engagement effortless. Firms can easily integrate with their CRM for streamlined onboarding and prospect management.

Portfolio Integration Options: Prospects can dynamically connect their existing advisor portfolio or upload their brokerage statement (PDF), enabling firms to deliver a free portfolio review during the initial consultation.

Advisor Analyzer® Integration: The intelligent technology behind Rainbook's Advisor Analyzer® powers the review process, providing prospects with actionable insights and elevating the advisor-client experience.

Marketing Synergy: Firms can leverage the Prospect Conversion Page as a social marketing tool to drive leads, empower prospects, and showcase their firm's commitment to transparency and value.

"We're thrilled to offer RIA firms a powerful tool to enhance prospect engagement and drive conversions," said Stephen Tanenbaum, founder and CEO of Rainbook. "This solution positions firms as forward-thinking leaders while fostering greater transparency and trust—key factors for attracting clients in the wake of the Great Wealth Transfer."

The Ultimate Prospect Conversion Page arrives at a pivotal moment, as $84 trillion of wealth is expected to transfer by 2045, with the majority shifting to a younger, tech savvy, and fee-conscious generation of heirs. A survey by research firm Cerulli reveals that just 19% of affluent investors continue to use the same advisory firm as their parents. With the launch of this solution, Rainbook further empowers both investors and advisors to build more transparent, informed, and lasting relationships.

To learn more about the Prospect Conversion Page or sign up for the three-month free trial, visit www.rainbook.com/prospect-conversion-page.

About Rainbook

Rainbook is an investor-first wealthtech company dedicated to transforming the client - financial advisor relationship through radical transparency and accountability. Its groundbreaking product, Advisor Analyzer®, delivers both powerful information to investors and new prospects to independent advisors. Learn more at www.rainbook.com.

Media Contact

Investor Relations, Rainbook Holdings Inc., 1 404-369-3883, [email protected], https://www.rainbook.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Rainbook Holdings Inc.