Rainbow Child Artist Michael K. Owino Turns a Chaotic Childhood into Global Art Sensation at Rome Art Week 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born into a childhood unlike any other — one of the world's first Rainbow Children, raised in 1970s Denmark with a father who openly became gay and later married a man — Michael K. Owino has transformed a life of chaos and difference into a breathtaking artistic vision. Owino's work will be featured in "Fragments of the Future", an international group exhibition during Rome Art Week 2025 at Galleria La Pigna – Palazzo Maffei Marescotti. The vernissage opens Thursday, October 23, 17:30–19:00, with free public access all week. 2025 has been a landmark year: Owino has exhibited at Art3f Paris, Art Expo New York, and Visual Perspective, Venice, and received ten international art awards, including the El Greco Fine Arts Award and Contemporary Art Collectors Prize – Art Legends of Our Time. His art tells stories of identity, love, and societal vision, transforming personal history into visual narratives that shock, mesmerize, and inspire. Owino's journey proves that difference can be revolutionary — and beautiful. Read the full spotlight feature on Medium: 🔗 Fragments of the Future – Medium Article

