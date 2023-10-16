Rainbow Sounds Announces Launch of Level 1 and Level 2 Online Courses for Crystal Singing Bowls Certification

Our courses are carefully crafted to provide a solid foundation and advanced skills in crystal singing bowls. We believe that sound meditation has the potential to bring profound therapeutic benefits for individuals and communities, and we are excited to share our expertise with a wider audience. Tweet this

Key features of Rainbow Sounds' new online courses include:

Comprehensive Curriculum: The Level 1 course covers the fundamentals of crystal singing bowls, essential techniques and principles, and an introduction to sound journeys and principles. The Level 2 course delves deeper into advanced techniques and principles, as well as how to play a 50-minute Sound Bath with crystal singing bowls guided by a sound bath music sheet – provided free with the training.



Interactive Learning: Participants will have access to engaging bite-sized video lessons, exercises to practise with, and a supportive online community of fellow students and instructors.



Certification: Upon successful completion of each course, students will receive a Rainbow Sounds certification. For practitioners and yoga teachers intending on using crystal singing bowls in their service offering, the Level 1 and Level 2 certifications will earn you accreditation from MHA, a leading insurance provider for holistic and wellness practitioners.



Expert Instructor: The courses are led by Bianca Sengos - founder of Rainbow Sounds and leading educator in crystal singing bowls.



Flexibility: These online courses are self-paced, allowing students to study at their own convenience anywhere in the world.

Rainbow Sounds' mission is to empower individuals to harness the transformative power of sound for holistic well-being and personal growth. The launch of these Level 1 and Level 2 courses marks a significant milestone in their commitment to advancing crystal singing bowls education.

"Our courses are carefully crafted to provide a solid foundation and advanced skills in crystal singing bowls," said Bianca Sengos, founder of Rainbow Sounds. "We believe that sound meditation has the potential to bring profound therapeutic benefits for individuals and communities, and we are excited to share our expertise with a wider audience."

Aspiring sound bath practitioners and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to enrol in Rainbow Sounds' Level 1 and Level 2 courses to embark on a journey toward becoming certified Sound Bath Practitioners with crystal singing bowls. For more information and to enrol into the courses, please visit www.rainbowsounds.co.

Media Contact

Bianca Sengos, Rainbow Sounds, 61 0410401254, [email protected], https://www.rainbowsounds.co/

SOURCE Rainbow Sounds