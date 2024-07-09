Rainer Hughes Law Firm Raises £1,550 for Charity Through Will Aid Campaign

Rainer Hughes, a Brentwood based law firm specialising in private client law, raised £1,550 for charity through the Will Aid campaign, adding to their total of £50,000 since 1996. Their participation underscores their commitment to philanthropy and community service.
BRENTWOOD, United Kingdom, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainer Hughes, a prominent law firm based in Brentwood, UK, has once again showcased their dedication to charitable causes by raising an impressive £1,550 through their participation in the annual Will Aid campaign. Known for their specialisation in private client law, Rainer Hughes has been a steadfast participant in the Will Aid campaign since 1996, contributing a remarkable £50,000 to date.
The Will Aid campaign is a significant annual initiative where participating solicitors volunteer their time and expertise to draft wills for clients. Instead of charging their usual fees, these firms encourage clients to make donations to Will Aid. The funds raised are then distributed among nine partner charities, supporting a range of crucial causes both domestically and internationally. These charities include ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire, each working to improve lives and provide essential services around the world.
Sanjay Panesar, Senior Partner at Rainer Hughes, expressed the firm's pride in being a part of the Will Aid campaign. He highlighted the team's dedication to community service and their commitment to supporting charitable organizations. "Our involvement in Will Aid is driven by our desire to give back to the community and make a positive impact. Providing professionally written wills gives our clients peace of mind and simultaneously supports vital charitable work," said Sanjay Panesar.
Rainer Hughes' participation in Will Aid is a testament to their commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility. By offering their services for free and encouraging donations, they have helped fund important initiatives such as emergency relief, healthcare, education, and child protection services. This dual benefit of supporting clients and charities underscores the firm's values and dedication to making a difference.
The £1,550 raised this year will be added to the cumulative total of £50,000 that Rainer Hughes has contributed since they began participating in the Will Aid campaign. These funds have supported projects that provide clean water, education, and healthcare services in underprivileged communities, offer emergency aid in disaster-stricken areas, and support vulnerable children and families around the globe.
Rainer Hughes is not just a law firm; they are a community partner committed to social responsibility. Their continuous support for the Will Aid campaign demonstrates a long-standing tradition of giving back and supporting those in need. This initiative also reinforces their role as a compassionate and community-oriented law firm.
For those interested in learning more about Rainer Hughes and their involvement in charitable initiatives like Will Aid, additional information can be found on their official website. Potential clients and interested parties are encouraged to contact the firm directly to discuss their services and charitable activities.
By participating in the Will Aid campaign, Rainer Hughes has shown that their expertise in private client law can extend beyond their regular legal services to make a meaningful contribution to society. Their efforts have not only provided peace of mind to their clients through professionally written wills but have also ensured that essential services and support reach those who need it most.
In conclusion, Rainer Hughes' recent success in raising £1,550 for charity through the Will Aid campaign highlights their commitment to philanthropy and their dedication to making a positive impact. Their ongoing support for this initiative is a clear reflection of their values and their mission to support both their clients and the broader community. For more information about Rainer Hughes and their charitable work, visit their website or reach out to the firm directly.
