Raines Launches Pittsburgh Office with 18 Attorneys from Whiteford Taylor

Raines Feldman Littrell LLP (Raines) announces the opening of its new Pittsburgh office with the hiring of 18 attorneys from Whiteford Taylor in the region's largest lateral move of the year. Raines' bold entry into Pittsburgh underscores the firm's commitment to expanding its national footprint and client base. The Los Angeles-based firm previously established offices in New York in 2022 and Chicago in 2023.

Michael Roeschenthaler will lead the charge as the managing partner of Raines' new Pittsburgh office. His practice focuses on financial restructuring, corporate turnarounds, distressed asset transactions, bankruptcy and insolvency law. He has a wide range of experience in multiple industries including mining, manufacturing, health care, education, hospitality, commercial real estate and construction.

Mr. Roeschenthaler previously established Whiteford Taylor's Pittsburgh presence and was instrumental in attracting top talent and rapidly growing the group to over 18 attorneys in just a few years. Other key team members making the jump to Raines include partners Scott Hare, Gerard Hickel and Tom Francella.

Scott Hare is a seasoned litigator known for navigating complex matters in both federal and state court, bringing strategic insight, courtroom acumen and creative problem solving to every case. With a deep understanding of complex financial litigation, class actions and bankruptcy laws and procedures, Mr. Hare has extensive experience on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants litigating claims of financial misconduct, antitrust, consumer privacy and state and federal statutory claims as well as bankruptcy debtors, trustees, committees and creditors in adversary litigation pending in bankruptcy courts throughout the country.

Gerard Hickel has over 20 years of experience advising key players in the hospitality industry, including owners, operators, asset managers, developers and investors. He has a detailed understanding of hospitality assets and the critical business functions that impact ownership and operation of hotels, resorts, spas, golf courses, condominiums, restaurants and other food & beverage-related businesses.

Tom Francella has practiced bankruptcy law for over 25 years, representing corporate debtors, trustees, plan administrators, assignees, creditors, and creditors' committees in various Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and related federal and state court litigation matters. He also represents corporate clients in complex civil litigation and commercial real estate matters, including clients in the senior living, software and logistics, packaged goods, energy and payment processing industries. Mr. Francella is admitted to the bar in Delaware and Florida and will be heading the expansion of Raines' new Delaware and Boca Raton offices.

"We are very excited to launch our newest office with a talented team of experienced attorneys with deep roots in the Pittsburgh market," said Jonathan Littrell, national managing partner at Raines. "We believe that our presence in Pittsburgh aligns well with our objectives and growth strategy. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on our firm and our clients coast-to-coast."

About the Firm:

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Delaware, Boca Raton and Orange County, California, Raines Feldman Littrell LLP is a full-service business law firm dedicated to providing innovative and effective legal solutions to its clients. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm offers a comprehensive range of services in areas including corporate law, litigation, real estate, intellectual property, wealth preservation, tax and more.

