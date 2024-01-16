Rainmaker Real Estate Joins Leverage Global Partners, Signaling a Commitment to Maximum Exposure for Sellers' Properties

Rainmaker Real Estate, a Silicon Valley-based independent boutique brokerage led by Bay Area real estate veterans Alex Wang and Nancy Reynolds, today announced its partnership with Leverage Global Partners, a dynamic marketing company supporting growth-oriented independent brokerages around the world.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainmaker Real Estate, a Silicon Valley-based independent boutique brokerage led by Bay Area real estate veterans Alex Wang and Nancy Reynolds, today announced its partnership with Leverage Global Partners, a dynamic marketing company supporting growth-oriented independent brokerages around the world.

"Our partnership with Leverage Global Partners marks a strategic move to extend our distinctive property listings to an international platform, thereby enhancing our reach while maintaining our strong community roots," said Founding Partner Alex Wang.

Rainmaker Real Estate is deeply committed to building genuine human connections with its clients and residents in Los Altos, Palo Alto, and the broader Silicon Valley region of California. This dedication to personal engagement and community involvement is at the heart of the company's core values, driving the team's collaborative spirit, humble leadership, and continual pursuit of knowledge.

"In today's world, sellers expect listing agents to leave no stone unturned," said Eric Balog, CEO of Leverage Global Partners. "This demands a creative and strategic media approach that spans the gamut from local to regional to national — and even international. Rainmaker Real Estate brings a personal brand and hyper-local knowledge of Silicon Valley; we step in with global property promotion, as well as connection with a widespread network of independent agents –– providing brokerages with a one-stop-shop for exceptional publicity."

For more information on Rainmaker Real Estate, visit https://www.rainmakerrealestate.com/ or https://www.leveragere.com/team-detail/416/rainmaker-real-estate.

About Rainmaker Real Estate

At Rainmaker Real Estate, we understand that buying or selling property is a major life decision. Led by Bay Area top producers Alex Wang and Nancy Reynolds, we leverage expert negotiation tactics, innovative technology and established real estate practices to match buyers with their ideal homes and ensure that our sellers achieve the highest possible prices.

About Leverage Global Partners

Leverage is a community of growth-oriented independent and independently-minded agents, teams and brokerages who recognize the value in their own brand while acknowledging the benefits of a worldwide network. Through a combination of curated global advertising, public/media relations, social media and networking, Leverage helps its members create diversified marketing programs for their listings and themselves. For more than a decade, members have entrusted Leverage to promote more than $170 Billion in listings.

This results in winning more business through earning the trust of sellers. For more information, visit http://www.leveragere.com/the-network.

