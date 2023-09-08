Rainmaker welcomes alliantTALENT as the Exclusive Provider of Remote Talent Solutions

"Our solution serves as an extension of your team; we adhere to your standards of quality, we meet your internal deadlines and we ensure you have an open channel to a U.S. professional with oversight into your work," said Jim Brady, CEO of alliantTALENT. Tweet this

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2023 Rainmaker is proud to announce that alliantTALENT has been chosen as the Exclusive Provider of remote talent solutions for its members. After almost two decades of working with alliantgroup as the Exclusive Provider of credits & incentives for members, Rainmaker is pleased to see this relationship grow with the addition of alliantTALENT.

"We are excited to make alliantTALENT available to all of Rainmaker. Our members have grown to trust alliantgroup and its services over the years and I'm thrilled to be expanding a relationship with such a valuable partner," said Angie Grissom, owner of the Rainmaker Companies.

The current talent challenges in the CPA profession are of great concern to everyone, and we are excited to offer this solution that can appropriately address the needs of our members.

"Many of our firms are exploring remote talent solutions and we want to ensure they have access to a proven provider that is focused on both quality and communication," said Angie Grissom. "We already have seen the impact of alliantTALENT. Members who were turning away work, have partnered with them to increase their capacity allowing them to take on additional clients. By utilizing this talent solution, firms can focus their professionals on additional advisory work which is both rewarding to team members and clients alike. This is a great retention strategy for team members and clients.

CEO of alliantTALENT Jim Brady, who pioneered remote talent solutions for Deloitte and Grant Thornton, has designed alliantTALENT from the ground up to specifically fit the needs of firms like Rainmaker members. "Our solution serves as an extension of your team; we adhere to your standards of quality, we meet your internal deadlines and we ensure you have an open channel to a U.S. professional with oversight into your work," said Brady.

One of the main issues members have encountered with remote talent providers is a lack of transparency into who is doing the work or how it is done. alliantTALENT lets firms select their team members, oversee their training, and adheres standard of quality assuring continuity. The direct input allowed by alliantTALENT is a stark contrast to the black box model of other remote talent providers and creates a better experience for Rainmaker firms.

Additionally, through their IT concierge service, alliantTALENT allows firms to integrate their remote team members into their existing systems while maintaining data security.

alliantTALENT is a natural expansion of a historically fruitful partnership with alliantgroup and is the firm best equipped to assist with the unique needs of our members. Rainmaker encourages members to reach out to alliantTALENT and start seriously considering how impactful remote talent solutions could be for their firm.

Media Contact

Amber Allman, alliantTALENT, 713-513-8196, [email protected], http://alliantTALENT.com

SOURCE alliantTALENT