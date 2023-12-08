Rainmaker welcomes alliantTALENT as the Preferred Provider of Remote Talent Solutions

Jim Brady pioneered remote talent solutions for Deloitte and Grant Thornton and designed alliantTALENT specifically for SMB firms. "We serve as an extension of your team, adhere to your standards, meet your internal deadlines and ensure an open channel to your U.S. professional overseeing the work." Post this

CEO of alliantTALENT Jim Brady pioneered remote talent solutions for Deloitte and Grant Thornton and designed alliantTALENT from the ground up to specifically fit the needs of firms like Rainmaker members. "Our solution serves as an extension of your team; we adhere to your standards of quality, we meet your internal deadlines and we ensure you have an open channel to a U.S. professional with oversight into your work," said Brady.

One of the main issues members have encountered with remote talent providers is a lack of transparency into who or how work is done. alliantTALENT lets firms control who joins their team, how they are trained, the standards of quality and assurance of continuity if things change. The direct input allowed by alliantTALENT is a stark contrast to the black box model used by other firms, representing a unique advantage alliantTALENT has in the remote talent space.

Additionally, alliantTALENT offers an IT concierge to members, so firms can integrate their remote team members into their existing systems while maintaining data security.

After almost a decade with alliantgroup as the Preferred Provider of credits & incentives for members, Rainmaker is pleased to see this relationship grow with the addition of alliantTALENT. alliantTALENT proved to be a natural expansion of a historically fruitful partnership, as well as the firm best equipped to assist with the unique needs of members.

alliantTALENT, an alliantgroup subsidiary, serves as an extension of your CPA team providing quality talent to improve your business every step of the way. This seamless support allows firms to focus on growth again. We are a one stop shop that supplements the audit & assurance, tax, advisory and client accounting service practices of US CPA firms. Our solution is customized to your needs and ensures your standards of quality.

