Rainmakers Strategic Solutions and Leadership for the Generations Launch Joint Venture to Empower the Future of Federal Leadership

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainmakers Strategic Solutions LLC and Leadership for the Generations (LFTG) recently formed RainGen Leadership Consulting, a joint venture dedicated to delivering innovative leadership development solutions to federal agencies. This partnership combines decades of expertise in training, coaching, and workforce development to help government organizations build stronger teams and future-ready leaders.

RainGen Leadership Consulting offers comprehensive leadership training programs, executive coaching, curriculum design, performance analysis, and blended learning solutions. With a deep understanding of federal priorities, RainGen is committed to helping agencies meet compliance requirements, improve workforce performance, and foster a culture of service excellence.

"RainGen represents the best of both organizations, our shared commitment to public service, our passion for developing leaders, and our ability to deliver results," said Denise Rainey, President & CEO of Rainmakers Strategic Solutions. "Together, we're creating a powerful resource for federal agencies seeking transformative leadership development."

The joint venture leverages Rainmakers' elite team of instructional designers, certified government meeting professionals, and Section 508 experts, alongside LFTG's expansive network of over 200 experienced facilitators, coaches, and thought leaders from military, federal, and corporate sectors. This collaboration ensures high-impact training initiatives that are both scalable and deeply aligned with agency missions.

"RainGen is more than a partnership. It is a commitment to the next generation of leaders," said Cynthia Dewey, President & Executive Director of Leadership for the Generations. "Now more than ever, it is important to empower federal leaders to navigate complexity, inspire teams, and drive mission success."

About RainGen Leadership Consulting

RainGen Leadership Consulting is a joint venture between Rainmakers Strategic Solutions LLC and Leadership for the Generations. Focused on federal leadership development, RainGen provides customized training, coaching, and workforce solutions that drive performance, compliance, and organizational growth. Learn more at www.raingenconsulting.com.

About Rainmakers Strategic Solutions, LLC

Rainmaker Strategic Solutions is a certified 8(a), economically disadvantaged woman-owned consulting firm founded in 2008. We specialize in training, stakeholder engagement, meeting and event management, healthcare quality, and program management to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our federal government clients. Our growing team of employees across 22+ states includes pharmacists, nurses, public health professionals, certified government meeting planners and a team of professionals. Committed to excellence, we excel in enhancing processes, addressing client needs, and consistently exceeding client expectations. For more information, visit www.rainmakerssolutions.com or connect with us on our social media channels.

About Leadership for the Generations

Leadership for the Generations (LFTG) is a certified woman and Veteran owned business with a mission to empower individuals and organizations through education, coaching, and facilitation. With a network of over 200 facilitators and coaches from military, federal, and corporate backgrounds, LFTG delivers best-in-class training solutions that support compliance, elevate leadership effectiveness, and foster high-performance cultures. Visit http://www.leadershipforthegenerations.com for more information.

