Rainmakers Wins CMS MDS Contract to Advance Nursing Home Assessment Standards

Rainmakers Strategic Solutions has been awarded a 3-year CMS contract to support updates to the MDS 3.0 RAI User's Manual, advancing nursing home assessment standards and quality measures nationwide.

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainmakers Strategic Solutions LLC (Rainmakers) announced today that it was awarded a 3-year contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide ongoing support and maintenance for the Minimum Data Set (MDS) and Resident Assessment Instrument (RAI) User's Manual.

Under this contract, Rainmakers will work closely with CMS and its partners to ensure timely and accurate updates to the MDS 3.0 RAI User's Manual. The work includes managing document revisions, incorporating new guidance, and supporting training for state coordinators and providers. These updates play a critical role in nursing home assessments and directly impact the calculation of quality measures.

"This work is at the heart of improving quality care and consistency for nursing home residents," said Denise Rainey, Rainmakers President and CEO. "We're honored to contribute to CMS's mission and proud of our team's role in shaping tools that support better outcomes for residents."

The contract was awarded via the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

