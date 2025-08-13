RainwaterCPA Achieves Second Consecutive Recognition on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

RainwaterCPA, a boutique tax advisory firm specializing in helping 7- and 8-figure business owners reduce their tax burden, has been ranked No. 716 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the firm's second appearance on the prestigious list, reflecting its consistent growth and commitment to delivering measurable results for clients. CEO James Rainwater credits the achievement to the team's expertise, innovative tax strategies, and client-focused approach. The firm's proprietary process ensures clients pay the least amount of tax allowed by law, enabling them to build and protect their wealth.
BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RainwaterCPA, a boutique tax advisory firm specializing in helping 7- and 8-figure business owners dramatically reduce their tax burden, has once again been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies—earning a place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list at No. 716. This marks the second time RainwaterCPA has achieved this honor, solidifying its position as a leader in strategic tax planning and wealth-building for entrepreneurs.
"This recognition is not just about growth—it's about delivering measurable, life-changing results for the business owners we serve," said James Rainwater, CEO of RainwaterCPA. "We've built our success by obsessively focusing on our clients' success. Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a second time validates that our approach—combining advanced tax strategies with a deep understanding of entrepreneurial needs—truly works."
A Proven Partner for High-Performing Entrepreneurs
RainwaterCPA partners with small to mid-sized business owners, using advanced tax structuring and strategic planning to ensure clients pay the least amount of tax allowed by law. The firm's proprietary process not only helps clients keep more of what they earn but also empowers them to reinvest in their businesses, families, and futures.
This achievement comes during a time when many business owners are facing economic uncertainty, rising costs, and an ever-changing tax landscape. RainwaterCPA's ability to deliver consistent results for its clients while sustaining rapid growth underscores its resilience and industry leadership.
Celebrating Growth with Purpose
The Inc. 5000 list—long considered the benchmark for entrepreneurial success—ranks privately held U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. RainwaterCPA's repeat placement reflects not just rapid expansion, but also a commitment to excellence, client trust, and innovation in the tax advisory field.
"Making this list once is a milestone," added Rainwater. "Earning it twice shows we've built something lasting—an organization that grows because our clients grow."
About RainwaterCPA
RainwaterCPA is a boutique tax advisory firm dedicated to helping 7- and 8-figure business owners significantly reduce their tax burden. Through strategic planning and advanced tax structuring, the firm empowers entrepreneurs to maximize wealth-building opportunities while maintaining peace of mind.
