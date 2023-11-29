Raise a Glass and Ring in the New Year at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game: Keel Farms Offers a Chance to win Tickets, a Signed Jersey and More

We have a great relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this is the perfect way for us to celebrate our team on New Year's Eve. Post this

Two (2) tickets to the Saints vs. Bucs home game on 12.31.23

An official signed Buccaneers jersey

A bottle of Keel and Curley Orange Sangria, an official Sangria of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Voucher for food, redeemable at the Saints vs. Bucs game

To Enter the Giveaway: simply complete the entry form here

The winner will be tagged in Keel and Curley (@keelandcurleyatkeelfarms) Instagram stories on Friday, December 15, 2023, and will receive an email with 72 hours to claim their prize.

Enter to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 in the most memorable way.

"We have a great relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this is the perfect way for us to celebrate our team on New Year's Eve," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "We hope the winner will experience a Bucs victory as they bid farewell to 2023 and toast a new year full of possibilities."

About Keel Farms

Handcrafting high-quality, locally grown, and self-sustaining food and beverages for our neighbors far and wide. At Keel Farms we exist to share our farm and grow the family through remarkable products and experiences. Through hard work on the farm, we produce honest, healthy, sustainable, ground to glass products served in a comfortable, family environment.

Media Contact

Colin Trethewey, Keel Farms, 813.480.1354, [email protected], https://www.keelfarms.com/

SOURCE Keel Farms