Raise a glass: Merlot Marketing promotes Louie Sosa and Eli Creel to Directors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot), proudly announces the promotions of Louie Sosa to PR.0/Marketing Account Director and Eli Creel to Creative Account Director, recognizing their nine years of dedication and growth. Sosa and Creel will lead client services, foster relationships, guide strategic directions, grow their departments and ensure marketing and business objectives are met.

"These well-deserved promotions are driven by Louie and Eli's dedication as leaders, their talent as marketers and their passion for our clients, the agency and our team," said Debi Hammond, Founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing. "Their contributions have been instrumental to our success, and I look forward to seeing them continue to lead and inspire our team and the work we do on behalf of our clients."

Since the start of his journey at Merlot in 2015, Sosa has played an integral part in the success of the agency's public relations, media relations and social media efforts. Sosa graduated from Sacramento State University with a BA in Communications and specialization in Public Relations. He was named Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Distinguished Young Influencer in 2017 and went on to hold the role of president of the PRSA California Capital Chapter. In his free time, he plays trumpet in the Sacramento Mandarins Alumni Hornline, rolls dice with friends in Dungeons & Dragons, and tackles his to-be-read (#TBR) list on Goodreads.

"Reflecting on an incredible 9-year voyage with this stellar crew, I'm excited to continue exploring new frontiers and boldly go into this next chapter," said Sosa.

Creel earned a bachelor's in science (BS) degree in Digital Filmmaking and Video Production before joining Merlot in 2015. In nearly a decade, he has led the team to numerous wins in local, national, and international awards, including Addy Awards (American Advertising Awards), Communicator Awards and Marcom Awards. Creel worked through the ranks from Graphic Designer to managing national consumer marketing campaigns and producing video content for a variety of consumer and trade products and service organizations. After work, you'll find him with a book in hand, getting competitive in a game of Mario Cart, or exploring the latest design and video trends.

"After nine amazing years, I'm eager and honored to step into this new role, continuing to nurture relationships with our clients and driving impactful campaigns with Merlot's unmatched creativity," said Creel.

