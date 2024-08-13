Raise a Glass to Magic: Spellbound Introduces "Incantato" Prosecco Brut

Spellbound Wines proudly unveils its latest creation, Incantato Prosecco Brut DOC—an enchanting Italian sparkling wine designed to infuse every moment with a touch of magic.
NAPA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spellbound Wines proudly unveils its latest creation, Incantato Prosecco Brut—an enchanting Italian sparkling wine designed to infuse every moment with a touch of magic. An effervescent delight, Incantato embodies the spirit of celebration and the essence of Italy's 'la dolce vita'.
Sourced from the picturesque hills of the Veneto region, Incantato Prosecco DOC is crafted primarily from the Glera grape, with an added 15% blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Produced in the Charmat method, where the second fermentation occurs in pressurized tanks, this Prosecco's lively effervescence is distinctly refreshing. Made in a drier style than typical Proseccos, Incantato boasts just 10.5 g/L of residual sugar. When poured, expect a cascade of lively bubbles and a pale straw hue that invites you in. The delicate aromas of green apple, pear, and white peach evolve into bright, citrusy flavors, making each sip uplifting and effortlessly enjoyable.
"At Spellbound, we're passionate about creating wines that bring wonder and joy into everyday life," says Peter Krauter, Spellbound's winemaker. "With Incantato, we sought to capture the magic of the Veneto region, offering a Prosecco that's perfect for both life's grand celebrations and quiet, starry nights."
Launching officially on National Prosecco Day, Spellbound Incantato Prosecco Brut is now available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $15. This fall, look forward to a series of fun Incantato offerings, including Paddles & Prosecco, craft cocktail recipes, and more.
About Spellbound Wines:
Spellbound crafts wines that are as perfect for watching the moon rise as they are for celebrating life's milestones. Nurtured by the sun and balanced by the moon, our wines bring a touch of magic to every moment. Visit spellboundwines.com.
