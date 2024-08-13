Raise a Glass to Magic: Spellbound Introduces "Incantato" Prosecco Brut

Spellbound Wines Incantato Prosecco Brut embodies the essence of Italy's 'la dolce vita,' offering a drier, refreshing style of bubbly that captures the magic of the Veneto region — perfect for both grand celebrations and quiet, starry nights. Post this

"At Spellbound, we're passionate about creating wines that bring wonder and joy into everyday life," says Peter Krauter, Spellbound's winemaker. "With Incantato, we sought to capture the magic of the Veneto region, offering a Prosecco that's perfect for both life's grand celebrations and quiet, starry nights."

Launching officially on National Prosecco Day, Spellbound Incantato Prosecco Brut is now available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $15. This fall, look forward to a series of fun Incantato offerings, including Paddles & Prosecco, craft cocktail recipes, and more.

Spellbound crafts wines that are as perfect for watching the moon rise as they are for celebrating life's milestones. Nurtured by the sun and balanced by the moon, our wines bring a touch of magic to every moment. Visit spellboundwines.com.

