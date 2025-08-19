RaiseRight and Access Development Partner to Turn Travel into Powerful Fundraising

This collaboration with Access Development brings a whole new category of high-impact fundraising to RaiseRight's community. Post this

"We're thrilled to work with RaiseRight to make fundraising easier, more rewarding, and more intuitive," said Kelly Passey, President of Access Development. "Whether families are traveling for competitions, school events, or vacations, they can now book travel and simultaneously support their cause—without spending a penny more."

Unlike traditional travel sites, the Access Travel Platform operates with deep, long-standing partnerships across the hospitality industry, delivering not just competitive rates, but also high-margin transactions for effective fundraising.

This turnkey fundraising solution requires no inventory, no complex management, and no extra spending from supporters. It's an intuitive extension of routine travel purchases that now serve a greater purpose.

"Our users are already making everyday purchases to support their children's schools and teams," said Mike Turner, Chief Marketing Officer of RaiseRight. "By adding travel booking to our platform—especially when you consider our organizations are already booking hotels or cars for band trips, sports tournaments, and more—we're delivering a whole new category of meaningful, high-impact earning potential. We're especially proud to partner with Access Development given the alignment in our missions."

The integration makes it seamless for RaiseRight participants to access the travel portal and automatically attribute earnings to their chosen organization. Participants can even continue to use RaiseRight gift cards or activate online earnings through RaiseRight for travel-related purchases, making this partnership a valuable addition for families to earn even more on their itineraries.

Key highlights for booking travel through RaiseRight:

Access to over 1.5M hotels and car rental options

No added cost for participants

Ideal for organization group travel or families already traveling to support their children's activities

Seamless integration into the RaiseRight ecosystem

To create an authentic experience for RaiseRight's community, Access Development collaborated closely with RaiseRight to tailor the travel platform with custom language that aligns with the organization's fundraising focus. Additionally, email communications and promotional materials were customized to reflect RaiseRight's unique brand voice and mission, providing a seamless extension of the user experience.

Both travel bookings and fundraising capabilities are now available via RaiseRight's platform. This collaboration sets the stage for even more innovative ways supporters can turn everyday purchases into meaningful fundraising opportunities.

About Access Development

Founded in 1984, Access Development (accessdevelopment.com), a Utah-based leader in loyalty and engagement solutions, helps organizations deliver unmatched value by connecting their members, employees, and customers to travel savings and unforgettable experiences. Access Development offers one of North America's largest private discount networks, featuring millions of merchants and brands offering significant discounts on travel-related expenses.

For more information, visit https://www.accessdevelopment.com.

About RaiseRight

RaiseRight (raiseright.com) empowers families to fundraise for their local communities conveniently and effectively through everyday purchases. Since 1994, RaiseRight has helped over 50,000 nonprofit organizations raise more than $900 million for initiatives and causes that matter to them. Users can purchase gift cards, shop online, dine at local restaurants, or book travel to offset expenses such as school tuition, athletic equipment, band trips, church operations, and more. Fundraising through everyday spending disrupts the traditional methods of selling goods, organizing events, or asking for donations. RaiseRight is simply the right way to fundraise.

For more information on RaiseRight's new travel booking fundraiser, please visit www.raiseright.com/how-it-works/book-travel.

Media Contact

Kathy McGovern, Access Development, 1 801-656-1466, [email protected], www.accessdevelopment.com

Mike Turner, RaiseRight, [email protected], https://www.raiseright.com/

SOURCE Access Development