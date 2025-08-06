Raising a Child with Hemophilia: Sixth Edition Now Available!

First published in 1991, "Raising a Child with Hemophilia" was an instant success and quickly became what many parents called the "bible" of hemophilia. Post this

First published in 1991, "Raising a Child with Hemophilia" was an instant success and quickly became what many parents called the "bible" of hemophilia. It has been updated through the years to reflect changes in treatment and health insurance, the advent of social media and now, gene therapy. The book details medical and scientific matters in simple language to allow parents to grasp complex concepts of manufacturing medicine and the mechanisms for how blood clots. The book strongly encourages parents to become proactive advocates for their child with hemophilia through knowledge of bleeding disorders and cooperation with their healthcare team.

"Raising a Child with Hemophilia" was published with a grant from CSL Behring, a worldwide provider of plasma therapies. CEO and Managing Director Paul McKenzie writes, "Sharing important information with families and caregivers helps them talk more effectively with physicians, insurance companies, and policymakers about their child's health and treatment. As a groundbreaking author and active champion for the hemophilia community, Laurie has impacted thousands of people worldwide. Her work has served as an inspiration to many, sending the strong and meaningful message that children with hemophilia and their families are not alone on their journey. Like Laurie, CSL understands the unique challenges people with hemophilia and their families face. We are happy to continue supporting Laurie's efforts because CSL works every day, around the world, to provide solutions to the same challenges.

This sixth edition marks the 34th anniversary of this unique resource. Funding from CSL Behring allows the book to be offered free of charge to families with hemophilia.

About LA Kelley Communications, Inc.

Founded in 1990, LA Kelley Communications has been a world leader of groundbreaking patient educational materials and programs on hemophilia and related bleeding disorders. With more than a dozen books and numerous publications, LA Kelley Communications remains a trusted source of practical parenting and consumer information about bleeding disorders. The company also donates millions of dollars worth of blood-clotting medicine to patients and clinics in developing countries as part of its humanitarian program. For more information, please visit www.kelleycom.com.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by our promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we discover, develop and deliver innovative therapies for people living with conditions in the immunology, hematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas. We use three strategic scientific platforms of plasma fractionation, recombinant protein technology, and cell and gene therapy to support continued innovation and continually refine ways in which products can address unmet medical needs and help patients lead full lives.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. Our parent company, CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 32,000 people, and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSL.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is an inherited blood-clotting disorder in which excessive and prolonged bleeding occurs because of the absence or abnormality of one of 13 clotting proteins called clotting factors. Hemophilia A, a deficiency in factor VIII, also called classic hemophilia, accounts for about 80% of all people with hemophilia. Hemophilia B (also known as Christmas disease) accounts for about 15% of all cases. One-third of all new cases are spontaneous, with no known family history. Untreated bleeding can cause extreme pain, joint deformities, and even death. The incidence of hemophilia A is approximately 1 in 5,000 male births. There are an estimated 400,000 people with hemophilia worldwide.

Media Contact

Laureen Kelley, LA Kelley Communications, 1 9788216197, [email protected], www.kelleycom.com

SOURCE LA Kelley Communications