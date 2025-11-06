Raising the Bar in Building Maintenance: CleanNet of the Northwest Enhances Facility Care Programs

Expanding sustainable cleaning and maintenance solutions across Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CleanNet of the Northwest, located at 7320 SW Hunziker Rd #208, Portland, OR 97223, proudly announces the expansion of its comprehensive facility care, commercial cleaning, and building maintenance programs—developed to meet the evolving needs of commercial and industrial clients throughout Oregon and Washington.

As the Northwest's trusted leader in commercial cleaning and facility management, CleanNet of the Northwest continues to set a new standard for professionalism, reliability, and long-term building care. The company's enhanced programs deliver tailored maintenance solutions that combine routine janitorial, floor care, high-dusting, and preventive maintenance to help clients maintain safer, cleaner, and more efficient work environments.

"Our clients depend on us to maintain spaces that reflect their brand and support productivity," said Paul Nikpour, Vice President of CleanNet of the Northwest. "With our enhanced facility care services, we're delivering a new level of consistency, proactive communication, and measurable results that protect our clients' investments and create healthier workplaces."

Serving hundreds of businesses across Oregon and Washington, CleanNet of the Northwest provides customized services that adapt to each client's schedule, budget, and compliance needs. From corporate offices and healthcare facilities to warehouses, retail stores, and schools, the company's locally operated network combines regional expertise with the strength of CleanNet USA's nationwide support—ensuring the highest standards of training, supervision, and sustainability.

CleanNet of the Northwest's updated programs emphasize green cleaning, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly products that promote occupant health and environmental stewardship. Businesses throughout Portland and the surrounding areas can now take advantage of new maintenance options that reduce downtime, extend facility lifespan, and improve overall cleanliness and appearance.

