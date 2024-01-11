Raj Chowdhury Says Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Investor Confidence for a 2024 Crypto Surge!

"Bitcoin is back, and we are all happy with the positive outlook of the crypto industry in 2024. With the SEC's approval of Bitcoin, we can only expect a surge in the confidence of investors towards cryptocurrency. I encourage all investors to gear up for yet another significant bull run this year." Post this

The major factors that are driving the rise of Bitcoin price are as follows:

Crypto investors are optimistic there with SEC's bitcoin ETF approval.

The recent US government actions are building confidence among crypto enthusiasts.

Asset management companies such as VanEck, BlackRock Asset Management, Fidelity, Bitwise Investment Advisers, Invesco Limited, and Wisdom Tree Investments submitted documents for ETF approval.

Given these above factors, experts believe 2024 might be the year for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin maximalist and PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury states "Bitcoin is back, and we are all happy with the positive outlook of the crypto industry in 2024. With the SEC's approval of Bitcoin, we can only expect a surge in the confidence of investors towards cryptocurrency. I encourage all investors to gear up for yet another significant bull run this year."

As Bitcoin continues to rise and dominate the cryptocurrency market in 2024, one cannot help but wonder what new opportunities and advancements will emerge in the financial economy. What will the future hold for Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrency? Only time will tell.

About Raj Chowdhury:

Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and Paybito. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is an eminent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to the Economic Times, Business World, and CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.

