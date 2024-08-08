Rajat Sharma CEO of CWS accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Rajat Sharma was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rajat Sharma, CEO of CWS, a premier professional services partner in AppSec and Cloud Security, securing you from code to cloud, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Rajat Sharma was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.