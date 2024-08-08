Rajat Sharma CEO of CWS accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Rajat Sharma was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rajat Sharma, CEO of CWS, a premier professional services partner in AppSec and Cloud Security, securing you from code to cloud, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Rajat Sharma was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Rajat Sharma has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help Him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Rajat Sharma will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
Finally, Rajat Sharma will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.
Media Contact
Jeffrey Hughes, CWS, 1 4186552737, [email protected], https://wearecws.com
SOURCE CWS
