RAK Brewing: A New Destination for Beer Lovers in Frederick this Fall

RAK Brewing is creating a place where the community can gather and celebrate life while building great relationships. RAK serves exceptional beer in an inclusive, friendly environment blending an upscale vibe with a laid-back feel.

"RAK Brewing is more than just a brewery; it's a sanctuary for those seeking a classic, sophisticated, yet relaxed ambiance. This unique blend of elevation and comfort ensures everyone feels right at home," say owners Joe Gatewood and Steve McIntyre.

RAK Brewing is looking forward to welcoming you. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates as it gets closer to the grand opening this fall.

About RAK Brewing

With a name that comes from the owner's history of encouraging Random Acts of Kindness, RAK embraces the golden rule of treating others the way you want to be treated and strives to instill generosity, compassion, and goodwill in others. RAK Brewing serves incredible brews while celebrating lasting friendships and strengthening community ties. At RAK this is what a brewery can be.

400 Sagner Avenue, Frederick Maryland

