Räkkhaus Opens New Dallas Studio and Welcomes Missy Jones as Director of Design

Räkkhaus, the provocative, European architecture studio, known for blending radical form with deep emotional resonance, announces two major milestones: the official opening of its new Dallas, TX studio and the appointment of Missy Jones as Director of Design based in Phoenix.

The Dallas office will be spearheaded by Räkkhaus co-founder Jordan Taylor, whose strategic leadership has quietly helped shape some of the firm's most recognizable large-scale projects, including hospitality and mixed-use developments throughout Arizona and Texas. Jordan's vision has long championed a studio culture that is equally grounded in community, experimentation, and architectural rebellion.

"Opening in Dallas reflects our desire to embed ourselves in culturally rich, creatively charged cities that embrace architecture as both art and infrastructure," said Zac Cohen, Räkkhaus Creative Director. "This studio gives us a dedicated space to collaborate, experiment, and bring to life a new generation of projects that challenge norms and ignite emotion."

Räkkhaus proudly welcomes Missy Jones as Director of Design. Based in the Phoenix studio, Jones will lead the firm's creative vision across a slate of ambitious national and international projects.

A fearless innovator with a deep commitment to place-based design, Jones is widely regarded for her distinctive aesthetic and cultural intelligence. She spent her formative years in New York at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), where she played a key design role on landmark projects including Google's Sunnyvale campus, Toyota Woven City, and the Hôtel des Horlogers in Switzerland—each merging radical form with deep urban purpose. She continued her trajectory in Arizona, spearheading design efforts at Weddle Gilmore and Architekton, where she honed her passion for storytelling through architecture.

"I've always believed the best design provokes emotion and reveals meaning," said Jones. "At Räkkhaus, I'm excited to create work that's daring, deeply grounded, and globally relevant."

Jones thrives within Räkkhaus' unorthodox, mission-driven culture—where design is a tool for revolution and empathy is central to form. Her appointment marks a bold deepening of the firm's commitment to pushing architectural boundaries while remaining rooted in the human experience.

"Missy is one-of-one," said Zac Cohen, Creative Director of Räkkhaus. "She's fearless—pushing the limits of what's possible to craft spaces that hit with emotion and tell a story. Every project she touches gets sharper, bolder, more alive. Her design intuition is unmatched, and her presence elevates the entire studio."

With active studios in Phoenix, Arizona, and Helsinki, Finland, and now Dallas, Texas, Räkkhaus leads with a cross-cultural approach that fuses AI-integrated design, biophilic sustainable methodologies, and a rebellious spirit grounded in storytelling and empathy. The Dallas expansion and Jones's appointment together underscore a tactical move and creative commitment to shaping the future through boundary-pushing work and lasting human connection.

About Räkkhaus

Räkkhaus is an avant-garde architecture studio redefining the built world at the intersection of love, form, and revolution. With studios in Phoenix, Dallas, and Helsinki, Räkkhaus fuses radical creativity, emotional depth, and advanced technology to craft architecture that provokes, connects, and endures. Founded in 2024, the firm's name—born from the Finnish word Rakkaus (love) and the German Haus (house)—embodies its ethos: a bold, human-centered approach to design that challenges convention while staying grounded in purpose. From immersive hospitality and cultural hubs to urban masterplans and next-gen residences, Räkkhaus approaches each project as an opportunity to tell a story—blending cutting-edge tools like AI and VR with biophilic and sustainable strategies that honor the identity of place. Led by a global team of visionaries and rebels, Räkkhaus is more than a studio—it's a design movement. Join the revolution at www.rakkhaus.com.

