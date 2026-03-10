Ral.e Neuro AG Appoints Raymond Watt as Non-Executive Chairman to Support Global Growth of Qey®

"Qey is redefining wearable technology by actively training the nervous system through neuroscience-driven neurostimulation." Post this

Qey® is revolutionizing wearable technology with its neuroscience‑driven devices. These wearables actively train and optimize the nervous system through closed‑loop neurostimulation, thereby defining a new market category. The company is strategically positioned for its U.S. commercial rollout, supported by a partnership with OneTeam Partners, a global leader in athlete licensing, marketing, and media that commercializes group licensing rights on behalf of professional and collegiate athletes. Founded in 2019 by the NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, MLSPA, and USWNTPA, OneTeam represents more than 35,000 athletes and builds athlete-centric businesses across sports, media, technology, and consumer categories.

"Qey represents a step-change in wearable technology," commented Watt. "While most wearables merely monitor physiology, Qey actively works to improve it. The convergence of solid science, strategic alliances, and clear category leadership provides the company with a robust foundation for global expansion."

As Non-Executive Chairman, Watt will collaborate closely with co-founder and CEO Jean Labuschagne to drive global strategy, capital formation, and key strategic partnerships as Qey prepares for production and commercial launch.

CEO Labuschagne stated, "Raymond offers a rare combination of disciplined leadership and a global perspective. His proven track record in guiding high-growth organizations and building trusted worldwide networks significantly enhances Qey's ability to execute its vision at scale."

Qey®, the flagship brand of Ral.e Neuro AG, is a Swiss-based neurotechnology platform dedicated to enhancing sleep, recovery, and readiness by modulating autonomic balance and neuroplasticity.

For more information, visit www.qey.ai.

Media Contact

Jean Labuschagne, Ral.e Neuro AG, 41 0791363850, [email protected], www.qey.ai

LinkedIn

SOURCE Ral.e Neuro AG