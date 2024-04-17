Raleigh Footprints Floors Owners Wins Project of the Year Award

Shawna Eikenberry and Amanda Wilkins, owners of Footprints Floors of Raleigh were recognized at the brand's 2024 "Perspective" convention for Project of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Footprints Floors, the national flooring franchise with over 160 active territories, hosted its 2024 franchise convention in Broomfield, Colorado with the theme of "Perspective." The convention was focused on helping franchisees see their "best path forward" through education and collaboration and celebrating the successes of 2023. Shawna Eikenberry and Amanda Wilkins, owners of Footprints Floors of Raleigh, were recognized with the Project of the Year Award at the convention.

"We're proud to have been recognized by the system," said Eikenberry and Wilkins. "We have so much pride in the business we're building and the service we provide to the community. Knowing that the leadership team at Footprints Floors notices our impact is very meaningful."

The Project of the Year Award celebrates franchisees who showcase excellence in craftsmanship. The project was the renovation of a lake house in Raleigh proper where Eikenberry and Wilkin's team restored the historic home's flooring.

"We're incredibly thankful to have Shawna and Amanda as a part of our growing system," said Bryan Park, founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. "They are a shining example of a driven entrepreneur, and we can't wait to see what they will achieve this year."

The award ceremony was part of the larger franchise convention that included multiple educational sessions, product demonstrations, a Q&A session and other events to prime the entire Footprints Floors system for substantial growth in 2024.

Last year, the franchise system added 15 new territories through 12 new franchise agreements. Because the residential construction market was down in 2023, Footprints Floors' ability to continue expanding its footprint and increasing system-wide revenue is a great testament to the strength of the model and the differentiators it brings to local markets.

This year, the system is looking to continue growing in Illinois, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware as it supports local owners in further expanding their own businesses.

"Attending the franchise convention and celebrating the wins of my fellow owners was a great way to kick off 2024, and we plan to continue riding that momentum through the year," said Eikenberry and Wilkins. "The Footprints Floors model brings something truly unique to the Raleigh market, and we will continue to provide top-notch customer service, consistent communication and great value to our community as we grow."

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS:

Upon his return to Littleton, Colorado, after serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bryan Park noticed that Denver's flooring industry lacked a higher level of customer service and sophistication. So, in 2008, he founded Footprints Floors, which today specializes in installing hardwood floors, tile floors, backsplashes and laminates. With more than 150 territories, Footprints Floors offers franchisees a robust support system, including a call center, flexible hours for work-life balance and a low cost of entry with outstanding economics. For more information about the Franchise Times Top 500 brand, visit https://footprintsfranchise.com/.

