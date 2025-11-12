Rallio | Powered by Ignite Visibility Wins Netty Award for Best Use of AI in Marketing

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Netty Awards for our innovative work with Rallio. This victory highlights the dedication and expertise of our talented team who continuously push the boundaries of what's possible with AI in marketing." - Chuck Goetschel Post this

Chuck Goetschel, Chief Product Officer at Ignite Visibility, shared his excitement about the win, saying, "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Netty Awards for our innovative work with Rallio. This victory highlights the dedication and expertise of our talented team who continuously push the boundaries of what's possible with AI in marketing. Rallio's ability to automate content creation, localize it in real time, and ensure compliance globally is a game-changer, and we're excited to see how it continues to transform the digital marketing landscape."

Rallio's winning platform is revolutionizing the travel industry by uniting suppliers, advisors, and employees within a seamless ecosystem. The platform automates content creation and syndication, allowing brands to deliver localized, brand-approved social media content to advisors in real time, in multiple languages. Rallio's cutting-edge AI Playbook personalizes content for each advisor, while its automatic translation engine ensures brand consistency across global markets. The platform's Employee Advocacy feature further amplifies brand storytelling by sourcing authentic imagery directly from employees, all while maintaining rigorous compliance.

Since its launch, Rallio has delivered outstanding results, helping suppliers engage millions of new customers and advisors save significant time on content creation. With over 10 million on-brand posts reaching more than 200 million viewers globally, Rallio has proven that AI can not only automate but also amplify marketing efforts, driving substantial growth and engagement.

About Rallio

Rallio is an AI-powered social media platform designed to help brands, suppliers, and employees collaborate more effectively and efficiently. By automating the content creation, localization, and syndication process, Rallio ensures that brands can deliver personalized, on-brand content to local markets at scale. The platform's cutting-edge AI technology includes an automatic translation engine, Employee Advocacy app, and AI-powered compliance system to streamline social media management and amplify brand visibility across the globe. With Rallio, businesses are empowered to drive engagement, foster authentic connections, and grow their brand presence worldwide.

About the Netty Awards

The Netty Awards are one of the most respected and trusted recognition programs in the digital industry, celebrating the achievements of brands, organizations, and disruptors in over 100 categories. The awards have become a global benchmark for innovation, creativity, and excellence in the digital space, with winners including Fortune 500 companies, global agencies, and groundbreaking startups. For more information, visitnettyawards.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Garcia, Ignite Visibility, 1 6197521955, [email protected], https://ignitevisibility.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Ignite Visibility