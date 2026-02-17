Rallio's New Canva Integration Empowers Multi-Location Brands to Create and Publish Content Fast

This Canva integration reinforces our commitment to the multi-location space by removing friction between design and publishing, while still giving local teams the autonomy they need to move quickly and stay on brand. - Chuck Goetschel Post this

The integration is built specifically with multi-location organizations in mind. Each Rallio Hub or location can connect to its own Canva account, allowing franchises and distributed brands to manage assets independently while avoiding shared logins or cross-location confusion. This structure empowers local teams with the creative autonomy to engage their communities, while ensuring brand consistency across all locations.

"Multi-location brands don't need more tools; they need better-connected ones," said Chuck Goetschel, Chief Product Officer at Ignite Visibility. "This Canva integration reinforces our commitment to the multi-location space by removing friction between design and publishing, while still giving local teams the autonomy they need to move quickly and stay on brand."

The integration focuses on fast, reliable asset movement between platforms, laying the groundwork for a more seamless design-to-publishing experience. Users can connect their Canva account in just a few clicks through Rallio's Integrations settings and immediately begin importing and exporting visual assets.

The Canva integration is available now to Rallio customers.

About Rallio

Rallio is a social media management platform built for multi-location and franchise brands. By combining publishing, analytics, reputation management, and AI-powered tools into a single platform, Rallio helps distributed teams stay consistent, compliant, and effective across every location.

About Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is a premier digital marketing agency providing best-in-class SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, and creative services. With a data-driven approach and a focus on measurable results, Ignite Visibility partners with brands to drive growth across digital channels. Rallio is proudly powered by Ignite Visibility, combining enterprise-level technology with agency expertise.

