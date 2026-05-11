Rally® Advances the Standard for Recruitment Marketing with New CP-RM™ Graduates

"The organizations where CP-RM graduates work don't just fill jobs — they build employer brands that win talent." — Lori Sylvia, Founder & CEO of Rally. Post this

With 75% of today's workforce considered passive talent, the pressure on Recruitment Marketing professionals to engage candidates and prove impact has never been greater. CP-RM has quickly emerged as the premier certification to meet that demand — and with each graduating class, the designation becomes an even more trusted standard of the strategic expertise that organizations need to succeed in modern recruiting. As the first and only professional designation dedicated to Recruitment Marketing, Rally has brought long-overdue structure, credibility and recognition to a rapidly evolving discipline.

Participants complete an intensive five-week program covering employer branding, content strategy, analytics, technology, ethics and strategic planning. Through hands-on exercises and real-world application, graduates demonstrated their ability to connect Recruitment Marketing activity to business outcomes — culminating in a rigorous certification exam.

Graduates of CP-RM leave the program with the ability to:

Build employer brands that resonate with today's talent market

Design and execute campaigns that drive measurable results

Use data and AI to optimize performance and demonstrate ROI

Influence hiring strategy and position Recruitment Marketing as a business-critical function

For employers, supporting CP-RM certification is an investment in stronger hiring outcomes, more efficient marketing spend and a competitive advantage in talent acquisition.

Meet the Newest CP-RM Graduates

Together, these CP-RM graduates represent a new standard in the industry — professionals who are redefining how organizations attract, engage and hire talent:

Alzbeta Hrubey

Amanda Manconi

Angéline Parizel

Bennett Ryynanen

Brandy Robinson

Erin Boettger

Hanna Busekrus

Ismael Celonio

James Linnington

Jennifer Wallace

Karen Bontemps

Kayla Grimm

Kelly Moran

Kia Aylward

Kristen Adkins

Kristie Arenas-Rico

Lauren Buzalewski

Lauren Olauson

Marta Waren

Martha Feucht

Mary Weathers

Michael Farag

Michael Papandreas

Michael Russo

Morgan Graham

Nikki Butler

Paige Marino

Rebecca Doleac

Sarah Green

Shana Oliver

Sophie Meyer

Stephanie Coish

Sudarsana Ganguly

"Each new group of CP-RM graduates reinforces what I've believed for years — organizations that invest in Recruitment Marketing expertise win the talent competition," said Lori Sylvia, Founder & CEO of Rally. "CP-RM graduates know how to build employer brands that resonate, engage the right talent through modern marketing approaches and make their organizations an employer of choice. That's the difference CP-RM makes."

Graduate Voices

Professionals who completed the program describe CP-RM as transformative and career-defining:

"Completing the Recruitment Marketing certification was a game changer for me. The course helped bring into focus the end-to-end vision of what a mature recruitment marketing function should look like — from strategy and employer branding to analytics and optimization. It connected all the pieces of the talent attraction journey and gave me practical tools to elevate our approach and demonstrate real business impact. I now have a much clearer framework for how to build and scale recruitment marketing with purpose and measurable outcomes." —Brandy Robinson, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition

"The CP-RM program is created to give you tools and knowledge that you can use immediately. I've already used these lessons to work more confidently and strategically in my role. If you're a creative professional in the talent acquisition space, this program will help you make informed, strategic decisions that set the team up for future success." —Bennett Ryynanen, Talent Brand Senior Specialist

"The CP-RM program was an incredibly valuable investment for me. As the only recruitment marketer at my organization, it's easy to fall into routine, but this course forced me to look outward and elevate my strategy while connecting me to peers. The amount of time and resources poured into this class are evident from day one. I'll be referring to the frameworks and shared materials regularly as I plan for the years ahead and work to establish myself as a more strategic partner within my organization." —Kayla Grimm, Recruitment Marketing Specialist

"I would highly recommend this course to anyone working in the People space — not just recruitment marketing practitioners! What we learned could be easily applied to the full employee lifecycle and has value beyond recruitment marketing." —Sarah Green, Global Talent Acquisition Program Manager

Next Cohort Begins September 9, 2026

Enrollment is now open for the Fall 2026 CP-RM cohort for practitioners who want to elevate their strategy, develop new skills and lead the future of Recruitment Marketing. Learn more and register: recruitmentmarketingcertification.com

About CP-RM™

The Certified Professional in Recruitment Marketing™ (CP-RM™) is the industry's first professional designation certifying practitioners as leaders in Recruitment Marketing. Awarded by Rally®, CP-RM validates the ability to develop strategy, execute high-performing campaigns and connect Recruitment Marketing to business outcomes.

About Rally® Recruitment Marketing

Rally® Recruitment Marketing is the leading community for advancing modern talent attraction, supporting more than 50,000 practitioners worldwide. Through expert-led training, certification programs and innovative tools, Rally empowers professionals to elevate their careers and transform Recruitment Marketing into a strategic business function.

Media Contact

Lori Sylvia, Rally Recruitment Marketing, 1 508-372-0744, [email protected], https://rallyrecruitmentmarketing.com/

SOURCE Rally Recruitment Marketing