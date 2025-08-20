Rally® Graduates First-Ever Certified Recruitment Marketers, Ready to Redefine Talent Acquisition

CP-RM™ defines the next generation of Recruitment Marketing leaders who give employers a competitive edge in attracting and engaging top talent. Post this

A new era for the profession

The first class of 28 graduates completed a five-week curriculum covering employer branding, content strategy, analytics, technology, ethics and strategic planning. In total, participants invested more than 20 hours in learning, discussion and real-world exercises, culminating in a rigorous exam that confirmed their expertise in digital-first, AI-empowered Recruitment Marketing strategies and practices. Collectively, they bring an average of 8 years of experience in Recruitment Marketing, further underscoring the depth of knowledge and leadership within this inaugural cohort.

This milestone represents a turning point for the profession because it establishes the first professional designation in Recruitment Marketing—the Certified Professional in Recruitment Marketing™ (CP-RM™). Until now, practitioners had no equivalent to the credentials long available in HR and talent acquisition. By creating CP-RM, Rally has elevated Recruitment Marketing to a certified discipline, giving employers a trusted way to recognize true expertise, while also advancing practitioners' careers with a credential that validates their leadership in this strategic field.

Meet the inaugural class of CP-RM graduates

Together, these professionals represent the first wave of Certified Recruitment Marketers, setting a new benchmark for the field. Professionals include:

Allison Crenshaw • Anja Häcker • Brittany Washington • Carrie Parsons • Cassandra Silvasi • Celeste Reyes • Charlotte Smith • Elizabeth Black • Emilie Mecklenborg • Gianna Torres • Harlie Walker • Heather Johnson • Heather Phillippi • Jaime Crosse • Jennifer Dietz • Jennifer Hollowed • Jessica Salvitti • Jonathan Szish • Juanita Rosas • Lauren Sousa • Meagan Francisco • Melissa (Blodgett) Lee • Nathan Beranek • Olivia Thomas • Phyllis Badgett • Rose Dunlap • Yara Tabbara

"Watching this first cohort of professionals earn the CP-RM designation has been one of the proudest moments of my career," said Lori Sylvia, Founder & CEO of Rally. "I've taught Recruitment Marketing to thousands of practitioners, but this is the first time our field has had formal recognition of the expertise it requires. What stands out to me most about these graduates is their dedication — investing time, energy, and passion to elevate themselves and, in turn, elevate our entire profession. CP-RM defines the next generation of Recruitment Marketing leaders who give employers a competitive edge in attracting and engaging top talent."

Graduate voices: confidence and transformation

Professionals in the inaugural CP-RM cohort describe the program as transformative and career-changing:

I thoroughly enjoyed the CP-RM program! Lori's approach to the topics and modules were very comprehensive, providing us with audio, visual and practical ways to absorb the material. Lori not only delivered valuable information that we could apply in real life to our daily work, but she also equipped us with resources and tools to help us excel and elevate our Employer Branding and Recruitment Marketing skills to the next level. Highly recommended!

— Emilie Mecklenborg, CP-RM™

This experience was transformative — the curriculum guided everyone from the foundational concepts to advanced strategies. Providing real-world insights that made the learning process engaging and applicable was priceless. Lori is extremely knowledgeable and answered all questions by participants. I highly recommend this program to anyone looking to enhance their skills in Recruitment Marketing, regardless of their current level of expertise.

— Phyllis Badgett, CP-RM™

As a Recruiter and Sourcer, this training was incredibly valuable. I truly believe every sourcer should take it, as it represents the future of recruitment. It pushed me to think beyond passive, traditional methods and to build strategic, community-focused approaches that bring real, lasting value to the company. It gave me the confidence and tools to collaborate more effectively and to start carving a path into Recruitment Marketing for myself.

— Yara Tabbara, CP-RM™

Taking the professional certification program through Rally was an incredibly valuable experience. The time spent in the program was both engaging and inspiring, and the guest speakers added an extra layer of insight that really fuels my drive to grow professionally. It was refreshing to connect with others in similar roles and learn their perspectives. The 1:1 support from Lori was a standout — her guidance is thoughtful, personalized and impactful. I'm so grateful Rally created this program! The materials provided are not only comprehensive, but thoughtfully created, and I know I will be referencing them throughout the rest of my career!

— Cassandra Silvasi, CP-RM™

After decades in recruiting and having had some marketing assistant experience years ago, I was so happy to find a program that helped me combine both passions. The CP-RM program gave me new strategies and tools that I'm excited to apply to strengthen our employer brand and attract top talent. I highly recommend this program to anyone looking to grow in Recruitment Marketing.

— Juanita Rosas, CP-RM™

Next CP-RM program begins September 3, 2025

Enrollment is now open for the next CP-RM cohort. This five-week program goes beyond theory, delivering real-world instruction and hands-on exercises in Recruitment Marketing strategy and tactics. Participants graduate with the ability to:

Build high-performing employer brands that resonate with today's passive talent.

Design and execute campaigns that drive measurable results across digital and social channels.

Leverage AI and data to optimize Recruitment Marketing performance and demonstrate ROI.

Bring recognized credibility to their role, giving employers confidence in their expertise.

For employers, supporting their teams through CP-RM is an investment in stronger hiring outcomes, more effective talent attraction and making Recruitment Marketing a core competency and lasting competitive advantage.

Learn more and register: recruitmentmarketingcertification.com.

About CP-RM™

The Certified Professional in Recruitment Marketing™ (CP-RM™) is the industry's first professional designation certifying practitioners as leaders in Recruitment Marketing. Awarded by Rally® Recruitment Marketing, CP-RM affirms their strategic expertise and certifies their ability to advance how employers attract and engage talent.

About Rally® Recruitment Marketing

Rally® Recruitment Marketing is the leading community for learning and advancing modern talent attraction, with more than 50,000 practitioners worldwide. Through expert-led content, professional training and innovative tools, Rally empowers practitioners to attract top talent and elevate their careers while advancing Recruitment Marketing as a strategic discipline. Learn more at rallyrecruitmentmarketing.com.

