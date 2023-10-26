Rally Introduces Rally® AI™ Recruitment Marketing Assistant

With Rally Inside powered by Rally AI, HR and talent acquisition teams can attract 9x more candidates compared to doing recruitment marketing alone, with real-time analytics to prove the ROI of their strategy. Post this

Rally AI is built on GPT-4, OpenAI's most advanced large language model capable of following complex instructions and solving difficult problems with accuracy. What's unique about Rally AI is that it uses Rally Inside's built-in best practices, proprietary benchmark data and recommendation engine to guide users through creating highly effective recruitment marketing per job function and channel. As a result, HR and talent acquisition teams can attract 9x more candidates compared to doing recruitment marketing alone, with real-time analytics to prove the ROI of their strategy.

With the addition of Rally AI, Rally Inside becomes a complete solution for developing, creating and measuring a high-performing recruitment marketing and employer branding strategy, empowering professionals to:

Quickly synthesize employer brand research and see how they compare to talent competitors

Easily collaborate on multi-channel recruitment marketing campaigns and plan out data-driven content calendars

Instantly identify tactics and channels that work best to increase qualified applications at a lower cost per applicant

Confidently craft authentic and compelling employee value propositions for every talent audience

Streamline the creation of engaging recruiting content for social media, blogs, digital ads, emails and newsletters—in their brand voice

Automatically track, measure, analyze, report and benchmark results across campaigns in real time, and

Seamlessly manage their strategy in one, easy-to-use recruitment marketing platform that augments existing recruiting and marketing systems.

"AI is transforming the way every company operates, including how employers attract, engage and recruit talent. Learning to plan, create and analyze using generative AI is a skill that every talent acquisition and talent brand professional will need to develop, and why our goal with Rally AI is to empower them to learn this career-building skill so they can work smarter and more effectively. Today, we're all under pressure to do more with less. With Rally Inside powered by Rally AI, recruitment marketing beginners gain a trusted mentor and experts gain a capable assistant that enables our customers to not just get more done faster, but to take their strategy and results to new heights," said Lori Sylvia, Founder & CEO of Rally.

To learn more about Rally AI, visit https://www.rallyinside.io/.

