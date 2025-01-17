Rally4Vets Announces Lyft as Official Transportation Sponsor for Inaugural Ball

"Lyft is proud to support the Rally4Vets Inaugural Ball as the official rideshare partner," said Heather Foster, Lyft Head of Global Public Policy. "We honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and remain committed to providing reliable, affordable transportation for those who have served." Post this

"Lyft is proud to support the Rally4Vets Inaugural Ball as the official rideshare partner," said Lyft Head of Global Public Policy Heather Foster. "This non-partisan event celebrates the service and sacrifice of those who have served our country. We are committed to honoring and supporting veterans and will continue to do what we can to ensure they have access to reliable, affordable transportation."

The Rally4Vets Inaugural Ball is a black-tie gala dedicated to honoring the courage and sacrifice of our nation's veterans. Proceeds from the event benefit the Disabled Veteran Empowerment Network (DVEN), which focuses on raising awareness and resources for veterans, with a special emphasis on mental health challenges. Lyft's sponsorship exemplifies the company's dedication to bridging transportation gaps for underserved communities, especially those who have served in the military.

About Lyft:

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

About Rally4Vets:

Rally4Vets is a program of the Disabled Veteran Empowerment Network (DVEN), a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for disabled veterans, with a special focus on mental health advocacy. Events like the Military Inaugural Ball bring communities together to honor those who have served and to make a tangible impact on the lives of veterans.

