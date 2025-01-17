Rally4Vets Presidential Inaugural Ball Welcomes Toyota as Presenting Sponsor

Toyota Motor North America is dedicated to hiring, supporting, and providing resources to veterans who have selflessly served our country. Through initiatives like Hiring Our Heroes and the Toyota Veterans Association, they create an environment where veterans can thrive after serving their country. Post this

About Toyota

"For years, Toyota Motor North America has been committed to hiring, supporting, and providing resources to veterans who have selflessly dedicated their lives to serve and protect our country. Through programs and initiatives like Hiring Our Heroes and its business partnering group, Toyota Veterans Association, Toyota aims to create an atmosphere where its veteran employees can be successful as they transition from the military."

"Toyota is proud to sponsor the Rally4Vets Inaugural Ball, an event celebrating the spirit of service and community. Rally4Vets brings military communities together through two areas that Toyota is passionate about – motorsports and championing mental health and fostering a deep sense of unity and purpose for veterans."

Toyota has long been recognized for its dedication to social responsibility and innovation. With a legacy of investing in veteran-focused initiatives, Toyota has supported programs that enhance career development, mental health resources, and community reintegration for service members and their families. Their sponsorship of the Rally4Vets Presidential Inaugural Ball reflects their dedication to advancing impactful causes that honor those who serve.

A Night of Honor and Unity

The Rally4Vets Presidential Inaugural Ball will be an evening of elegance and purpose, featuring a red carpet experience, gourmet dining, live entertainment, and meaningful tributes to veterans. Distinguished guests will include veterans, corporate leaders, members of Congress, and community advocates, all coming together to celebrate the contributions of those who defend democracy.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Disabled Veterans Empowerment Network (DVEN), a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing critical challenges faced by veterans, including mental health and suicide prevention.

About Rally4Vets

Rally4Vets is a signature initiative of the Disabled Veterans Empowerment Network (DVEN), a nonprofit organization committed to empowering veterans through advocacy, resource provision, and community engagement. The Rally4Vets Presidential Inaugural Ball serves as a platform to unite leaders, veterans, and supporters in a shared mission to honor the sacrifices of service members while raising awareness and resources to address their most pressing needs.

"Toyota's partnership as the presenting sponsor exemplifies the unity and purpose of this extraordinary event," said Robert Hess, President of DVEN and Vietnam veteran. "Their leadership and dedication to making a difference in the lives of veterans align perfectly with the mission of Rally4Vets."

Join Us

Tickets for the Rally4Vets Presidential Inaugural Ball are available at https://www.rally4vets.com/event-details/military-inaugural-ball. For more information about sponsorship opportunities or how you can support this event, visit https://www.rally4vets.com.

About DVEN

The Disabled Veterans Empowerment Network (DVEN) is dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by veterans post-service. Through advocacy, resource provision, and community-building initiatives, DVEN empowers veterans to lead fulfilling lives and thrive in civilian life.

Media Contact

Tiffany Vaughn, Disabled Veteran Empowerment Network, 1 +1 (561) 715-8805, [email protected], www.dven.org

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Disabled Veteran Empowerment Network