Rallyware Announces Its Compliance with SOC 2 Type 1 Data Security Standards

Developed by the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants (AIPCA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

This audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body helping organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards. These standards promise that, no matter where the customer and their data are located, they will be subject to the highest standard for security and privacy practices.

Johanson Group attested to Rallyware's information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for performance and sales enablement technology providers. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides them to public and private companies in a variety of industries.

SOC 2 has rigorous requirements on how companies process customer data and information; these requirements are based on the most up-to-date cybersecurity and information security knowledge. Compliance guarantees there are established and implemented organizational perimeters in place to safeguard customer data and the data of their sales forces.

Because Rallyware processes business-critical data for retailers, direct sellers, wholesalers, and other sales organizations, data integrity is essential. In this sense, officially designated SOC 2 Type 1 compliance demonstrates that Rallyware abides by world-class standards for the protection of the data that enables their customers to operate effectively in the digital age.

"We at Rallyware welcome this official recognition of our commitment to protecting and securing our customers in a fast-changing world," said George Elfond, Rallyware's Co-Founder and CEO. "As a global company, we are proud to see our technological excellence extend to the crucially important sphere of data security and privacy. We expect the success of this audit to help our customers rest easy that their system of record for enabling their workforce abides by the most cutting-edge standards possible."

