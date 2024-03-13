Rallyware Announces 'Rep Connect' as the Latest Feature from Its Myagi by Rallyware Product

Rallyware is proud to announce the launch of Rep Connect, the first-on-the-market dynamic solution enabling brands' field representatives to access necessary information – and drive frontline adoption and engagement on-the-go. Post this

This is why Rallyware's innovative Rep Connect technology is so important for brands today. In our post-pandemic, fluctuating retail marketplace, companies must be able to empower their brand reps to seamlessly connect with sales associates. Just as Rallyware helps to create the frontline of the future, now brands will be able to develop the field reps of the future.

What Is Rep Connect?

With Rep Connect, available to Myagi by Rallyware brand and wholesaler customers as part of their current subscriptions, brand reps will have access to all the information they need with an easy-to-use interface. When on the road visiting stores, brand reps just have to open Myagi by Rallyware to access up-to-date engagement data from the platform, helping them to invite more stores and drive engagement for those already connected – right from the app.

They can look up stores and see at-a-glance who's signed up to use Myagi by Rallyware and how active they are. They'll be able to call up details such as store address, store manager, and any content and incentives available to that store's staff.

In addition, with Rep Connect, brand reps can access brand advocacy scores instantly, see comments and feedback from users to fine-tune brand engagement for those stores, and assign badges and rewards to associates for any purpose they see fit. This high-level overview provides a snapshot of the brand health score for each store and even each associate.

To drive brand advocacy at scale and to acknowledge the associates who are most highly engaged in training, a brand rep can send them relevant badges in seconds, acknowledging the associates' hard work and incentivizing more engagement that spreads to others on the sales floor.

Leadership Speaks

"We at Rallyware are beyond excited to introduce Rep Connect to our Myagi by Rallyware customers – the first of a series of major new products and tools we are prepared to roll out throughout 2024," said Richard Smith, Rallyware's VP of Sales for Retail. "Now more than ever, it is urgent for brand reps to have access to easy-to-use, highly effective technology on the go. They need tech that helps them train and engage with associates, as well as call up much-needed information. We are proud to be the company solving that problem with Rep Connect."

Rallyware is transforming productivity for enterprise sales forces, including retailers and brands, with its all-in-one Performance Enablement Platform. With integrated solutions for learning and development, sales incentives, customer relationship management, and more, Rallyware's AI-guided PEP enables every seller to become a top performer. To see how Rallyware drives sales performance at scale for leaders like Nike, Casio, and Gibson Guitars, learn more here.

