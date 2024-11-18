Rallyware Unites Brands and Retail Teams for Peak Frontline Performance

Retailers today require advanced product knowledge and a strong emphasis on building trust and community both on and off the sales floor. Our frontline enablement platform was crafted in partnership with industry leaders to meet these demands, providing every resource associates need to excel. Post this

Rallyware's new platform empowers retailers to deliver a seamless, comprehensive experience for their frontline teams. It uniquely integrates up-to-date brand training with store-specific activities, real-time communication, and incentives—all accessible through an intuitive, user-friendly interface. This platform enables teams to deeply engage with brand content, align with essential store goals, drive sell-through, enhance store excellence, and boost customer retention every day.

"By collaborating closely with retailers and brands across the running, sports, and outdoor sectors, we've developed a platform that addresses the specific needs of these dynamic retail environments," said George Elfond, CEO of Rallyware. "Retailers today require advanced product knowledge and a strong emphasis on building trust and community both on and off the sales floor. Our frontline enablement platform was crafted in partnership with industry leaders to meet these demands, providing every resource associates need to excel."

Building on our strong presence in the running, outdoor, and broader sports industries, Rallyware's platform has been widely adopted for streamlining brand training and fostering brand loyalty. This expansion into retail strengthens the vital connection between brands and frontline teams, empowering retail associates to deliver knowledgeable, expert service that drives sell-through, enhances store excellence, and increases customer retention.

Rallyware combines the power of performance enablement, training, engagement, and real-time communication to drive retail excellence. To learn more about Rallyware's solutions for elevating in-store performance, visit Rallyware's website.

