Ralph Grogan Appointed Commercial President of Meridian Adhesives Group's Flooring Division

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian), announced today the appointment of Ralph Grogan as the Commercial President of the organization's Flooring Division. This strategic leadership change marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey as it continues to drive innovation within the flooring sector.

Ralph brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent decades in the flooring industry in various leadership positions, including CEO of both Bentley Mills, Inc., and Parterre. His proven track record aligns seamlessly with Meridian's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and superior customer experiences. Ralph's visionary leadership style and dynamic approach to team management are poised to elevate the positioning of Meridian's Flooring Division.

"I am excited to be joining Meridian Adhesives Group as the Commercial President of the Flooring Division," said Grogan. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and building upon the strong foundation that has been established by Paul. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide unparalleled value to our clients and partners."

The outgoing Commercial President, Paul Murfin, will move to the position of Commercial Ambassador for the division. In this new role, Paul will represent Meridian through building and nurturing external partnerships, fostering new opportunities, and supporting the company's overall commercial efforts alongside Grogan.

"I am grateful for my experience with Meridian's Flooring Division," said Murfin. "My four years with the company have been some of the most rewarding years in my career. As I transition to the role of Commercial Ambassador, I look forward to remaining deeply engaged in our commercial activities and offering support to our leadership that ensures the continued mutual success of both our organization and our strategic customers."

"Paul successfully advanced and positioned Meridian's Flooring Division as a leading adhesive supplier to the flooring industry," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. "Ralph's impressive background in the flooring industry and his proven leadership make him an exceptional addition to our team, and I have every confidence that his commercial expertise paired with Paul's success will drive our Flooring Division to even greater heights."

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com

