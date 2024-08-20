Ralph Petrillo Celebrates 45 Years at Petrillo Stone Corp.

Ralph Petrillo has reached a milestone in his career by celebrating his 45th year continuing the legacy of his family's stone business, Petrillo Stone Corporation out of Mount Vernon, New York. He joined the firm after graduating college, in the Spring of 1979.
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 45 Years of Continuing a Family Legacy in Stone
Ralph Petrillo, co-owner of Petrillo Stone Corporation in Mount Vernon, New York, celebrates a remarkable milestone – 45 years of dedication to the family business. He joined the firm in the spring of 1979, following his college graduation, and has since played an integral role in carrying on its rich legacy.
A History of Prestigious Projects
Founded in 1907 by Ralph Petrillo's grandfather, Anthony T. Petrillo, the company has a significant presence in American stonework. Ralph's grandfather, uncle (August P. Petrillo), and father (John A. Petrillo) steered the company through its early decades, securing involvement in some of the nation's most prestigious projects. These included landmarks like Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Building, The Time-Life Building, The Albany Mall, and The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Modernization and Continued Success
The 1970s saw a shift in leadership, with Ralph joining his cousin (August Petrillo Jr.) and brother (Frank Petrillo) to take the reins. Sadly, August Petrillo Jr. passed away in 2009, leaving Ralph and Frank to continue the tradition.
"Throughout my life, I've witnessed the business transform," Ralph reflects. "From practically the stone age, we've embraced cutting-edge technology with computerized saws and robots. These advancements save countless labor hours while allowing us to fabricate intricate pieces of artwork right here in our Mount Vernon shop."
High-Profile Projects and Enduring Pride
Ralph's tenure boasts numerous high-profile projects. He has contributed to restoring the Barclay Vesey Building after 9/11, along with prestigious sites like the MetLife Building, the Knickerbocker Club, Fordham University, N.Y. Life Insurance, 90 Park Avenue, the Commonwealth Lobby, and the Union Club.
"There's immense gratification in seeing these buildings," Ralph shares. "Knowing that three generations of my family contributed to their creation fills me with immense pride and accomplishment."
With a passion for the craft and a strong family legacy, Ralph Petrillo shows no signs of slowing down. Petrillo Stone Corporation continues its journey, shaping the New York skyline with expertise and dedication.
About Petrillo Stone Corporation
Petrillo Stone Corporation, based in Mount Vernon, New York, is a family-owned and operated stone company with over 100 years of experience. They specialize in supplying, fabricating, and installing interior and exterior stonework for commercial and residential projects.
