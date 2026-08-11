RAM Health Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the 10th Time, Driven by More than 90% Revenue Growth

"Health plans are under pressure to do more with less, and that's where we've focused our energy," said Robert Tulio, CEO of RAM Health. "We've continued investing in our platform and our people so we can help health plans control costs, simplify operations and stay ahead of regulatory change." Post this

"Health plans are under more pressure than ever to do more with less, and that's exactly where we've focused our energy," said Robert Tulio, CEO of RAM Health. "We've continued investing in our platform and our people so we can help health plans control costs, simplify operations and stay ahead of regulatory change. This recognition is a direct result of that work, and we're looking forward to building on it."

RAM credits its long-term relationships with health plans nationwide for this growth. The company has continued to invest in client services and its BPaaS solutions to help plans adapt and succeed as the regulatory and operational landscape evolves.

RAM Health delivers purpose-built technology for Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid health plans. Its core platform, HEALTHsuite Advantage, is available as both a SaaS and BPaaS deployment, giving health plans the flexibility to choose the model that fits their operations. Paired with hands-on implementation and support, the platform is designed to help health plans lower administrative costs and serve members more effectively.

"Every health plan we work with is operating in a tougher environment than it was even a year ago, and our job is to give them tools that make that easier to manage," said Tulio. "Being named to this list for the 10th time is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us over time."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About RAM Health

RAM Health is a leading provider of enterprise solutions for government-sponsored healthcare payers. For over 44 years RAM Health has led the way in the creation of comprehensive, end-to-end SaaS and BPaaS solutions for health plans administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs, and Managed Medicaid plans. Our deep understanding of Medicare and Medicaid guarantees seamless integration and operational ease, allowing health plan staff to focus on what matters most. To learn more about RAM Health visit www.ramhealthinc.com.

Media Contact

Robert Meyer, RAM Health, 1 770-851-6500, [email protected], https://ramhealthinc.com/

SOURCE RAM Health