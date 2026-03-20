RAM Law Attorneys Named to the 2026 NJ Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo L.L.P. (RAM Law) is pleased to announce that eight of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. This prestigious recognition is awarded to a select group of attorneys who have reached the highest levels of professional achievement and peer recognition. The Super Lawyers selection is limited to the top 5% of attorneys in the state, while the Rising Stars list—for those under 40 or in practice for less than 10 years—represents only the top 2.5% of New Jersey practitioners.

SOMERVILLE, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Legacy of Board-Certified Leadership

The firm's co-founders continue their long-standing tenure on the Super Lawyers list, representing a combined decades of elite-level advocacy:

Edward J. Rebenack, Esq.: Selected to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2009, Mr. Rebenack was one of the first two attorneys in New Jersey to be Board Certified in Truck Accident Law. His focus on catastrophic tractor-trailer litigation is informed by a rare background in insurance defense. He was named to the Super Lawyers Top 100 list in 2020 and has continued to receive the distinction since 2025.

Craig M. Aronow, Esq.: Named to the Super Lawyers list annually since 2014, Mr. Aronow is a Certified Civil Trial Attorney with nearly 30 years of experience. He is a mainstay in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, handling complex commercial vehicle crashes. He was named to the Super Lawyers Top 100 list each year since 2020, the Top 10 list since 2025, and to the 2026 Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff New Jersey Super Lawyers list.

Jay Silvio Mascolo, Esq.: An honoree to the Super Lawyers list since 2018, Mr. Mascolo is a leading voice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. He currently serves on the victims' liaison committee for statewide clergy abuse litigation and has secured multiple landmark jury verdicts.

National Recognition and Landmark Verdicts

RAM Law's partners and Of Counsel were selected to the 2026 list following high-stakes litigation:

Matthew G. Bonanno, Esq. (2026 Super Lawyers): In January 2026, Mr. Bonanno recovered a $30 million verdict against the City of Newark and the Newark Board of Education for a child sexual abuse survivor. The verdict follows national acclaim in 2024 for his role in securing $25 million in the #1 institutional abuse verdict in the United States that year.

Tyler J. Hall, Esq.: Mr. Hall is a Board-Certified Truck Accident Attorney. Named to the Super Lawyers list since 2018. The designation means that he is a top-rated attorney as recognized by peers.

Adam L. Rothenberg, Esq.: A perennial honoree since 2012, Mr. Rothenberg is a veteran litigator focusing on nursing home abuse and complex medical malpractice in state and federal courts.

The Next Generation: 2026 Rising Stars Honorees

The following attorneys have been named to the 2026 Rising Stars list, representing the top 2.5% of New Jersey's emerging legal talent:

Rachel E. Holt, Esq.: Ms. Holt is the President-Elect of the Middlesex County Bar Association and a NJBIZ "Leader in Law." She is a dedicated advocate for inclusive and supportive representation.

Paul Brandenburg, Esq.: Mr. Brandenburg focuses on catastrophic injury. In 2024, he secured the 67th highest personal injury settlement in the state of New Jersey.

About RAM Law

RAM Law is a premier personal injury firm with offices in New Brunswick, Somerville, and Manalapan, NJ. The firm's "Trial First" philosophy has resulted in a consistent track record of success in complex cases. Call 732-247-3600 or visit www.ram.law to schedule a free consultation.

Media Contact

Kanika Malhotra, Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo L.L.P., 1 732-247-3600, [email protected], www.ram.law

SOURCE Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo L.L.P.