RAM® Mounts and MagTek® Take Checkout Beyond the Counter with New Innovation, Easing the Transition from Mobile to Mounted

"The IntelliSkin® Thin-Case™ with MagTek DynaFlex II Go compatibility was designed for organizations that need flexibility without compromising reliability." - David Brinn, Senior Business Development Manager at RAM Mounts Post this

The IntelliSkin® Thin-Case™ for Samsung Tab (A11+, A9+) and Apple iPad (10th, 11th generation) features an integrated enclosure designed specifically for the MagTek DynaFlex II Go. When paired with a GDS® Uni-Conn™ Powered Dock, organizations can deploy a traditional countertop point-of-sale station while maintaining the flexibility to undock the tablet and assist customers wherever service is needed, including line-busting and pay-at-the-table.

Dynamic Mobile Point-of-Sale Deployments

"The IntelliSkin® Thin-Case™ with MagTek DynaFlex II Go compatibility was designed for organizations that need flexibility without compromising reliability," said David Brinn, Senior Business Development Manager at RAM® Mounts.

The two-piece enclosure features an integrated holder engineered for the MagTek DynaFlex II Go, creating a streamlined all-in-one payment solution. The integrated design eliminates cable clutter while maintaining easy access to payment functionality in both portrait and landscape orientations.

"The integration of the DynaFlex II Go into the RAM® Mounts ecosystem represents a significant leap forward in transaction readiness for a variety of use cases," said Andy Deignan, CEO, President and Chairman at MagTek. "This combination of technologies delivers a powerful, future-proof solution that goes far beyond standard payment processing. Users gain a versatile tool that merges industrial-grade security with the flexibility of a seamless, mobile-to-docked environment, ensuring that high-level data protection and operational efficiency follow them wherever they work."

Built-in charging capabilities help keep both the tablet and payment peripheral powered when docked, while integrated USB Type-C connectivity supports charging when a dock is unavailable. The complete enclosure helps protect devices from daily wear and tear while helping deter unauthorized access in high-traffic environments.

When paired with GDS® Powered Uni-Conn™ docks and kiosk solutions, organizations gain a unified platform that supports mobile transactions, self-service kiosks, customer engagement, and traditional countertop point-of-sale workflows from a single deployment.

Looking Ahead: IntelliSkin® H Series

Building on the flexibility and success of the IntelliSkin® Thin-Case™ platform, RAM® Mounts and MagTek are also collaborating on future compatibility with the upcoming IntelliSkin® H Series.

Designed with magnetic docking and charging technology, IntelliSkin® H Series represents the next evolution of tablet mobility. Future integration with the MagTek DynaFlex II Go will provide organizations with even greater flexibility for mPOS, customer engagement, self-service, and payment workflows. DynaFlex II Go supports tap, dip, swipe, and barcode reading, and can accept MIFARE, MIFARE Ultralight, and NTAG transactions, making it ideal when payments and access are required. Transactions are secured with AES-256 encryption.

Together, RAM® Mounts and MagTek continue to deliver solutions that help organizations modernize customer interactions, streamline operations, and adapt to the evolving expectations of today's customers.

To see the full solution in action, visit MagTek at booth #910 and RAM Mounts at Booth #1013 at the RSPA's RetailNOW event, July 26 – 28, 2026 at Ceasar's Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV where digital token access, MQTT connection, and cloud solutions will be showcased.

For more information about RAM® Mounts retail and mPOS solutions, visit www.rammount.com. For more information about the MagTek DynaFlex II Go, visit www.magtek.com.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments.

Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About RAM® Mounts

RAM® Mounts is a global leader in rugged, dependable mounting solutions for a wide array of industries. Since 1995, the company has pioneered an innovative ball-and-socket mounting system, offering secure, vibration-dampening mounts for mobile devices, cameras, GPS units, laptops, and more. Their products are backed by a lifetime warranty and trusted by professionals worldwide.

Backed by more than 400 employees, RAM® Mounts is proudly located in Seattle, Washington in the same neighborhood where the company was started. Utilizing the finest assembly hardware, durable composites, stainless steel, rubber, and aluminum, RAM® mounting solutions have been synonymous with quality and performance for more than two decades. No matter where life takes you, depend on RAM®.

Learn more at www.rammount.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek