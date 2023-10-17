RAM Pavement Creates Cycling Safety Course for Winding Springs Elementary School

RAM Pavement partnered with Mecklenburg County Public Health to bring an educational project to life at Winding Springs Elementary School. The project, referred to as a "traffic garden," transforms school property into a training course. There, student cyclists and pedestrians learn real-world rules of the road in a protected location, safe from automobile traffic. As the paving contractor to execute this project, RAM Pavement assisted with the planning and laid out and striped miniature roadways, complete with pavement markings and signage.
RAM Pavement created a child-sized network of roadways, marked with designated pedestrian and biking lanes so young students can gain experience navigating real-life traffic conditions safely. Just as they do in their full-scale commercial paving projects, RAM Pavement followed their Proven Process to ensure that every detail of the project was executed with precision, including The Last 5% ™. When it was complete, a special "grand opening" event was held to unveil the project. The traffic garden is now an attraction for both the school and the local community.
"Although the project at Winding Springs Elementary School was smaller in scale compared to others undertaken by us, it presented a valuable opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community. The idea of creating a safe space for beginner cyclists and child pedestrians to learn and apply rules of the road, all while having fun, truly makes this project special." - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement
