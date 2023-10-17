RAM Pavement Creates Cycling Safety Course for Winding Springs Elementary School

RAM Pavement partnered with Mecklenburg County Public Health to bring an educational project to life at Winding Springs Elementary School. The project, referred to as a "traffic garden," transforms school property into a training course. There, student cyclists and pedestrians learn real-world rules of the road in a protected location, safe from automobile traffic. As the paving contractor to execute this project, RAM Pavement assisted with the planning and laid out and striped miniature roadways, complete with pavement markings and signage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Pavement partnered with Mecklenburg County Public Health to bring an educational project to life at Winding Springs Elementary School. The project, referred to as a "traffic garden," transforms school property into a training course. There, student cyclists and pedestrians learn real-world rules of the road in a protected location, safe from automobile traffic. As the paving contractor to execute this project, RAM Pavement assisted with the planning and laid out and striped miniature roadways, complete with pavement markings and signage.