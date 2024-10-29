RAM Pavement Donates Concrete Work for Housing that Helps Disabled Veterans Transition from Homelessness to Security

"It makes a big impact on our team when we can do work that helps the community and tells our veterans that their lives matter." - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement Post this

"At RAM Pavement, we are very engaged with the veterans in our community. With Purple Heart Homes, we are proud to help build something that veterans can use. We worked with 5th Street Ministries to do our part of the project - fine grading, putting in the concrete pads for ADA accessibility and parking, and then doing the sidewalk and curb work. It makes a big impact on our team when we can do work that helps the community and tells our veterans that their lives matter." - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior veterans from all eras across the continental U.S., Hawaii and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs, and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org.

About RAM Pavement

RAM Pavement is a commercial paving company serving North and South Carolina. Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. Delivering the full spectrum of concrete and asphalt paving services, the company ensures that the entire scope of work is complete on every job, including The Last 5%TM. For additional information, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.

