Ramar Foods Launches Four Tropical Magnolia Ice Cream Flavors in Pint Format

"With these new Magnolia ice cream pints, we're delivering bold, vibrant flavors rooted in the rich culinary heritage of the tropics." Post this

Ube Cookies & Cream: The classic American favorite gets a vibrant purple upgrade with the rich, earthy sweetness of ube.

Mango Calamansi: A sunny, refreshing swirl that balances sweet mango with the tangy zing of calamansi.

Banana Choco Chunks: Creamy banana ice cream studded with rich chocolate chunks—a tropical twist on a classic pairing.

Pandan: Sweet, fragrant pandan leaf-infused ice cream for an authentic Southeast Asian flavor experience.

"Consumers today are looking for flavors that excite and transport them," said Shannon Cabral, Marketing Director at Ramar Foods. "With these new Magnolia ice cream pints, we're delivering exactly that: bold, vibrant flavors rooted in the rich culinary heritage of the tropics, in a pint-sized format that encourages exploration and enjoyment."

This new lineup reflects Ramar Foods' commitment to creating indulgent, high-quality ice cream experiences that honor its Filipino roots while embracing modern flavor trends for ice cream lovers who seek flexibility and discovery. The new pint flavors offer the perfect portion size for flavor exploration—ideal for solo indulgence or sharing a taste of something new.

The new pints are now available at major Asian retailers and specialty stores across the country wherever Magnolia Cream ice cream is sold.

ABOUT RAMAR FOODS

Founded in 1969, Ramar Foods is a family-owned company dedicated to bringing authentic and innovative Filipino flavors to homes across America. Through its flagship Magnolia brand and other beloved products, Ramar Foods remains committed to quality, community, and culinary creativity.

Magnolia Ice Cream Pints Launch Video: https://youtu.be/im1pf-Z3H4I

Media Contact

Ariel Neidermeier, WeSparq, 1 (925) 439-9009, [email protected], RamarFoods.com/scoopszn

SOURCE Ramar Foods