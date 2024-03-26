Ramboll Partners with ALLY Energy to Forge the Future of Energy Solutions and the Workforce

"We at Ramboll are excited to move forward in partnership with ALLY as we continue to contribute to the smart and sustainable transformation of the workplace and society overall," said Cheryl Ginyard-Jones, Americas Managing Director, Ramboll. Post this

ALLY Energy, founded in 2014, is a talent marketplace and a multi-media platform aimed at convening and developing the energy and climate technology workforce. This alliance will see both entities leverage their unique skills and resources to set in motion initiatives that cultivate a skilled workforce ready to lead the energy landscape in the United States into a cleaner, more efficient future.

"We at Ramboll are excited to move forward in partnership with ALLY as we continue to contribute to the smart and sustainable transformation of the workplace and society overall," said Cheryl Ginyard-Jones, Americas Managing Director, Ramboll. "This collaboration not only signifies our shared commitment to innovation but also allows us to impact the very core of the industry — its people. Together, we are creating an inclusive powerhouse of knowledge and opportunity that will propel the workforce towards a more sustainable and equitable future in energy."

"We're thrilled to call Ramboll a part of the ALLY community. The partnership fosters a collaborative community that focuses on inclusivity and development, while also addressing the needs of the industry with concrete, impactful resources, programs, and access to talent," said Katie Mehnert, CEO and Founder of ALLY Energy.

About Ramboll

Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company, delivering expertise and sustainable solutions to clients and partners. Founded in Denmark in 1945, Ramboll today operates across 35 countries. We combine deep local insight and experience with a global knowledge base to create sustainable societies and drive positive change. See how we do it at ramboll.com.

About ALLY Energy

ALLY Energy is the most trusted source for companies, startups, professionals, and workers of the future who want to accelerate their careers, skills, and connections for an equitable energy transition. Using social technology, the community has a presence in 120 countries across energy in oil and natural gas, LNG, renewables, nuclear, and climate technology. To become one of the 2400 companies on the platform or the thousands of professionals with a profile, visit allyenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Katie Larrison

Media Relations, Americas, Ramboll

Email: [email protected]

Kerri Driscoll

Chief of Staff, ALLY Energy

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Kerri Driscoll, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, [email protected], www.allyenergy.com

Twitter

SOURCE ALLY Energy