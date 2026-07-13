Ramco Systems appoints Sandesh Bilagi as Chief Executive Officer

It is a privilege to lead Ramco at a defining moment. We have done the hard work of restoring profitability and sharpening execution; the task now is to sustain that rigour and convert our strength into growth at scale. - Sandesh Bilagi Post this

A veteran of more than two decades across enterprise technology, Sandesh has built and scaled businesses across sales, delivery and operations. He founded Ramco's Australia & New Zealand business, a market that today stands among the company's strongest, having anchored it through major customer wins and the build-out of the company's product and solutions footprint. Over his tenure he has carried responsibility across sales and operations, steered the organization through two leadership transitions, and held the company steady through the operational disruption of the COVID-19 period, combining commercial discipline with delivery excellence to recalibrate the business for durable, profitable growth. A truly global leader, Sandesh has lived and worked across India, China and Australia, and brings extensive exposure to business operations across the Asia Pacific region.

Prior to Ramco, Sandesh held leadership positions at HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra. With a strong foundation in finance and accounting, he has a track record of driving strategic growth, establishing offshore development centres, and closing landmark engagements, including deals worth over USD 550 million with leading Australian corporations.

P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, "Over the past several quarters, Ramco has emerged a stronger, more disciplined company - six straight quarters of operational profit are evidence of a genuine turnaround, not a one-time correction. Sandesh has been central to that journey. He understands our customers, our markets and our people, and he has consistently demonstrated the judgement to make difficult decisions and the resilience to see them through. The Board is confident that his appointment as Chief Executive Officer positions Ramco to convert this stability into sustained, profitable global growth."

P.V. Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, Managing Director, Ramco Systems, said, "Sandesh combines a builder's instinct with an operator's rigour. He created our ANZ business from the ground up and then brought that same ownership to the turnaround of the wider company, across customer engagements and operations. As we enter our next phase, our priorities are clear - accelerate global expansion and embed AI at the core of our products and the way we run the business. Sandesh is the right leader to drive both, and I look forward to partnering with him closely."

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, "It is a privilege to lead Ramco at a defining moment. We have done the hard work of restoring profitability and sharpening execution; the task now is to sustain that rigour and convert our strength into growth at scale. Two priorities will define this chapter. First, global growth - deepening our presence in established markets and building a world-class go-to-market motion, expanding across our HR & Global Payroll, Aviation, ERP, Logistics and Chia product lines. Second, becoming a truly AI-native company - not bolting AI onto our products, but rebuilding how we design, deliver and operate around it, so that every customer experiences a measurably better outcome. In a fast-evolving technology landscape, we will do this by building an organisation that is nimble, with a fast-adopting mindset. I am grateful to the Board for their confidence, and excited to take this forward with Ramco's exceptional team."

Sandesh is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a CPA from CPA Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Karnatak University, Dharwad.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/

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Media Contact

Hemanthkumar K., Ramco Systems, 91 8056277842, [email protected], https://www.ramco.com/

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