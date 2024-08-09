Ramco Systems awarded multi-year Canadian federal contract for its Aviation Software

Ramco Aviation Software been selected as the Aircraft Inventory & Maintenance Management System (AIMMS) for use by Transport Canada's Aircraft Services Directorate (ASD)
OTTAWA, ON and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ramco Systems announced that its aviation software has been selected as the Aircraft Inventory & Maintenance Management System (AIMMS) for use by Transport Canada's Aircraft Services Directorate (ASD). The contract was awarded, following a thorough Request for Proposal (RFP) process, to provide an enterprise Cloud-based solution for aircraft inventory and maintenance at ASD. Ramco's Aviation Software will provide a fully integrated solution for rotary & fixed-wing fleets at bases across Canada in support of multiple Canadian Government departments.
With modules for Maintenance and Supply Chain Management, Ramco Aviation Software will replace ASD's existing systems with a fully integrated solution to manage both aircraft inventory and maintenance tasks at the component level, in full compliance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs). The solution will provide ASD with modern, digital, accessible aircraft inventory and maintenance management activities from all operating bases. In addition, Ramco will help ASD enhance process efficiencies and go paperless with its Ramco Anywhere mobile apps.
Sundar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, "We are honoured to be chosen as Transport Canada's Aircraft Services Directorate technology partner for their digital transformation. This collaboration further expands and solidifies our position in Canada."
Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, "The deal highlights Ramco Aviation's leadership position as a software provider for the Rotary and Fixed Wing special operations. Our dedication to delivering cutting-edge aviation technology, driving optimal process efficiency, ensuring complete visibility, and promoting paperless operations, underscores our commitment to transforming the aviation industry and empowering our clients."
Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.
About Ramco Systems:
Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 1000+ customers globally with 2 million+ users, and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative approach to develop products through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front Ramco is leveraging cutting edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.
