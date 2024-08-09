Ramco Systems awarded multi-year Canadian federal contract for its Aviation Software

The deal highlights Ramco Aviation's leadership position as a software provider for the Rotary and Fixed Wing special operations. Post this

Sundar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, "We are honoured to be chosen as Transport Canada's Aircraft Services Directorate technology partner for their digital transformation. This collaboration further expands and solidifies our position in Canada."

Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, "The deal highlights Ramco Aviation's leadership position as a software provider for the Rotary and Fixed Wing special operations. Our dedication to delivering cutting-edge aviation technology, driving optimal process efficiency, ensuring complete visibility, and promoting paperless operations, underscores our commitment to transforming the aviation industry and empowering our clients."

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 1000+ customers globally with 2 million+ users, and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative approach to develop products through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front Ramco is leveraging cutting edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

