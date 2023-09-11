Ramco Systems in association with Ecosystm unveils study on 'Future of Employee Experience'

It is important to look at all functions that contribute to improving employee experience strategically – whether it is Finance, HR, Compliance, or Payroll. Tweet this

However, organisations must have a seamless and transparent payroll process in place to ensure the financial wellbeing of their employees. Payroll tasks can be automated through AI and chatbots, enabling payroll teams to become strategic partners for employee financial well-being. In addition, chatbots can provide instant and accurate information to employees about their payslip, empowering them and enhancing their financial literacy.

Survey results at a glance:

81% respondents improved their employee experience through better employee compensation and benefits packages

83% respondents achieved an enhanced level of employee experience through providing self-service/access to employee apps

59% respondents introducing financial wellness measures for their employees

Sash Mukherjee, VP Industry Insights, Ecosystm, said, "It is important to look at all functions that contribute to improving employee experience strategically – whether it is Finance, HR, Compliance, or Payroll. Organisations must empower these departments with the right AI-driven technologies that can automate their operational tasks and utilise them for strategic decisions on employee attraction and retention. Global organisations should be backed by global systems."

Rohit Mathur, Head – Ramco Global Payroll & HR Solution, Ramco Systems, said, "Improving employee experience has become paramount in achieving business success. Organisations must take a multifaceted approach to enhancing their employee experience, which empowers employees professionally, emotionally and financially. Ramco's focus on providing automation and transformation features like anomaly & reasoning engine, pro-active chatbots, self-explaining payslip, financial wellness services, and voice-based navigation powered by AI, ML & RPA is not only offering organizations a competitive edge but has also been helping them enhance employee well-being and overall experience."

Complete with mobile, chatbots, voice, and facial recognition-based workforce management, organizations can deploy Ramco Global Payroll & HR on-cloud or leverage as a managed service. The multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence, device agnostics features, and API integration now serves more than 500 customers worldwide. With innovative concepts of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning, Context-sensitive Pop-ups and Chatbots to carry out self-service, and Voice based transactions on Google Assistant & Alexa, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in this segment. With statutory compliance across 60+ countries covering U.S., ANZ, Asia (including Japan & China), Middle-East & Africa, UK and Ireland, Ramco's Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay, and Arabic among others.

About Ecosystm:

Ecosystm is a Digital Research and Advisory Company with its global headquarters in Singapore. We bring together tech buyers, tech vendors and analysts onto one integrated platform to enable the best decision-making in the evolving digital economy. Ecosystm has moved away from the highly inefficient business models of traditional research firms and instead focuses on research democratisation, with an emphasis on accessibility, transparency, and autonomy. Ecosystm's broad portfolio of advisory services is provided by a team of Analysts from a variety of backgrounds that include career analysts, CIOs and business leaders, and domain experts with decades of experience in their field. Visit www.ecosystm.io

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 1800+ employees spread across 30 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!

