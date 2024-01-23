Ramón Bilbao Celebrates 100 Years of Rioja Wine Excellence, Led By Curiosity

Spain's leading Rioja winery honors the centenary milestone with immersive events, exclusive labels, limited edition wines and a special competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ramón Bilbao, one of the pioneering wineries in D.O.C. Rioja, is thrilled to celebrate the winery's 100th anniversary with all who have contributed to their success, including distributors, sales teams, importers, staff, media and, above all, the consumers.

"The history, success and excellence of Ramón Bilbao deserves a celebration of the highest order, as it is something extraordinary," says Chief Winemaker Rodolfo Bastida. "This remarkable journey is attributed to our distinctive innovation, enthusiasm and immense curiosity, in which we strive to surpass ourselves every day to deliver the purest expression of Rioja in elegant wines."

Founded in Haro, Rioja in 1924, Ramón Bilbao sources from 618 acres of estate vineyards of unique plots situated at high altitudes in prime growing areas across Rioja Alta (Villaba, Cuzcurrita or Ábalos) and Rioja Oriental (Tudelilla or Monte Yerga). In 1999, Ramón Bilbao became part of the family-owned Zamora Company and brought on Rodolfo Bastida as chief enologist and technical director. Under Rodolfo's stewardship, the viticultural team modernized the portfolio by reinvigorating a new style of wine that is contemporary, fresh and fruit-forward.

Ramón Bilbao has consistently explored new heights fueled by extreme curiosity. The technical team reinterpreted the old region style by utilizing soft-toasted, premium American and French oak barrels to age wines for a maximum of five years to underscore the true expression of the blends. Ramón Bilbao pioneered the concept of village wines in Rioja with the creation of the signature Ramón Bilbao Mirto in high-altitude cultivation by exploring the geographical extremes of the region through vineyards of an exciting typicity. During the 100-year journey, the technical team recovered the value of native, lesser-known varieties in Rioja Oriental (Monte Yerga). In addition to all of these achievements, Rodolfo and his team spearheaded the development of the Lalomba collection, a singular vineyard collection of high-quality single-vineyard wines with distinctive personalities.

Throughout the Centenary Year, Ramón Bilbao will host several in-person tastings and events around the globe aimed at educating media, trade and consumers. The winery will host several 'A Century in Motion' themed winery visits, welcoming a handful of industry members to experience the winery during immersive trips to Haro, Rioja. At the end of October, Rodolfo will lead a 'Centenary Grand Tasting' in Rioja to commemorate the past, present and future of Ramón Bilbao.

Ramón Bilbao will stamp the portfolio's collection of Burgundy- and Bordeaux-shaped bottles with '100 years inspired curiosity' logos and release a special edition Centenario Ramón Bilbao Crianza label for release by March 2024. Rodolfo will lead several tastings of current releases and classic vintages, as well as introduce two special edition wines through an NFT (non-fungible token) program. Attendees will receive a special edition centenary NFT and luxury package with exemplary new releases: the Ramón Bilbao Gran Reserva 2001 and Ramón Bilbao Garnacha 100 Months.

The Spanish Wine Academy umbrella of Ramón Bilbao will host a special 'Spanish Wine Master x 100 Years Competition' advanced-level competition, aimed at testing participants' knowledge of Spain, from its history and culture to enology and the latest wine trends. The competition will include masterclasses, historical vertical tastings and more to take place in the United States for the first time ever. The grand finale of the competition will be in La Rioja in October, where the six winners of global markets will compete for the "World" Spanish Wine Master" title.

Since its foundation in 2018, the Spanish Wine Academy brings the world closer to Spanish wine through training, promotions and education at the forefront to boost its connection with the trade internationally. Ramón Bilbao took a leadership role in becoming the global advocate for Spanish wines by designing the biannual Spanish Wine Master competition and online academy to share everything there is to know about Spanish wine. To learn more upcoming details about the 'Spanish Wine Master x 100 years Competition' see details here.

Ramón Bilbao will continue its strategic communications plan with Colangelo & Partners for the second year to further amplify the 100-year milestone. For more information on how to get involved, please contact Ali Pinedo ([email protected]).

About Ramón Bilbao

Founded in 1924, Ramón Bilbao is globally recognized as one of the most prestigious wineries in Rioja and Rueda. Ramón Bilbao has spanned a century of landscapes and vineyards, new ideas and key milestones in the history of Spanish wine. Driven by its insatiable curiosity and the future vision of a bold and non-conformist project, it continues to explore, innovate and break new ground after 100 years of history. Ramón Bilbao has managed to update tradition and highlight the value of origin and territory, looking to the future with wines of greater purity, and sense of place, with the utmost respect for the land. Ramón Bilbao looks to the future with an open, innovative and, above all, curious spirit to offer an even more complete and enriching wine experience, surpassing itself in a unique journey of search for excellence and discovery through wine.

About the Spanish Wine Academy

The Spanish Wine Academy is a project created and driven by Ramón Bilbao to bring the world closer to Spanish wine–from wine aficionados to newcomers alike– through training, promotions and education. The Spanish Wine Academy has brought together different experts and specialists who help share a holistic vision and multidisciplinary on viticulture in Spain through the different D.O.s and indigenous varieties that make up the region, as well as the traditions and winemaking methods that make Spain one of the largest and most prestigious wine regions in the world. The Spanish Wine Master is a biannual event and competition created to educate and challenge the knowledge professionals hold in the wines of Spain.

About Zamora Company

A family business passionate about what they do and proud of how they do it. Owners of our destiny and responsible for our decisions and results. Creators and distributors of premium wines and spirits. From its Spanish origin, it is today one of the worldwide leading companies in the sector, with a portfolio of more than 15 brands operating in more than 80 countries.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

