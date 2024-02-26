Ramona A. Velazquez announces the release of 'Chica and Napoli'

New book tells the story of two females dogs, who through their friendship, and perseverance, survive in the Baja desert

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ramona A Velazquez marks her return to the publishing scene with the release of "Chica and Napoli" (published by Archway Publishing). This book tells the story of two female dogs, who through their friendship, and perseverance, survive in the Baja desert.

Chica and Napoli are two dogs who have lost their families and luckily find each other in the Baja desert. They set-out to find a home for both of them and on their travels, they encounter various animals they must deal with in order to survive. Finally, through many hardships and dangerous situations, life finally has a way of working out for them.

"Life in the desert is not easy especially if you are a domesticated animal and not used to taking care of yourself and in this book, the two dogs have a lot of desert encounters with rattlesnakes, scorpions, road runners, king snakes, donkeys, cows, and turkey buzzards," Velazquez says. "This book demonstrates how two female dogs, through their friendship, can help each other and overcome the worst of situations."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Velazquez answered, "No matter how glum a situation may seem at the moment, miraculously, things have a way of working out. You must learn to persevere." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850583-chica-and-napoli

"Chica and Napoli"

By Ramona A Velazquez

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 102 pages | ISBN 9781665751766

E-Book | 102 pages | ISBN 9781665751773

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ramona A. Velazquez, a retired elementary school teacher with a 33-year tenure in the Encinitas School District, is the author of several books, including "The Fork in My Fifth Grade Road," "Rosie, Who Thought She Was a Big Dog," and "Rosy, La Perrita Que Creia Que Era Grande." She and her husband, John, split their time between residences in Zacatitos, Mexico, and Encinitas, California. For correspondence, please reach out to: [email protected].

